Batavia tops Odyssey 76-38 in opener
Batavia opened up the basketball season on the road against Greece Odyssey and doubled their opponent's score 76-38.
Sawyer Siverling scored 19 points, hitting five three-point shots. Ja'vin McFollins scored 17 points and three a tres of threes. Aiden Bellavia scored 11 points, Carter McFollins, 9 points and Justin Smith, 8 points.
Batavia held Odyssey to 12 points in the first half and maintained a 20-plus point lead from the second quarter to the final buzzer.
Batavia plays Eastridge at home, next Friday at 7:15 p.m.
