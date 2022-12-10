ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Batavia tops Odyssey 76-38 in opener

By Steve Ognibene
 4 days ago

Batavia opened up the basketball season on the road against Greece Odyssey and doubled their opponent's score 76-38.

Sawyer Siverling scored 19 points, hitting five three-point shots. Ja'vin McFollins scored 17 points and three a tres of threes. Aiden Bellavia scored 11 points, Carter McFollins, 9 points and Justin Smith, 8 points.

Batavia held Odyssey to 12 points in the first half and maintained a 20-plus point lead from the second quarter to the final buzzer.

Batavia plays Eastridge at home, next Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Sydney Reilly leads Elba over Wheatland

Elba (1-1) beat Wheatland-Chili in Girls Basketball on Tuesday, 82-29. Sydney Reilly lead the Lady Lancers with 19 points and notched a double-double, getting 10 assists. She also had eight rebounds. Reilly hit eight of nine field goal attempts and three of four three-point tries. She also had seven steals.
ELBA, NY
Stephan A. Reisdorf

Stephan A. Reisdorf, 74 of Pavilion, NY, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Premier Genesee in Batavia. He was born on February 21, 1948 in Batavia to the late Aloysius J. Reisdorf and Florence B. (nee George). In addition to his parents, Stephan was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth J. Reisdorf.
BATAVIA, NY
Lisa A. Weidman

Lisa A. Weidman, went home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2022. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on October 6, 1977, the daughter of Rev. David G.M. Weidman and the late Rev. Linda Shisler Weidman. She was also the stepdaughter of Mrs. Carol L. Weidman and the niece of Mr. Richard B. Weidman.
BATAVIA, NY
Terri J. Kloiber

Terri J. Kloiber, 71 of Colden, passed away peacefully at Premier Genesee Center on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born December 15, 1950 in Annapolis, MD to the late Harvey and Natalie (Brunell) Mann. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary R. Kloiber and a granddaughter, Jordyn Fisher.
COLDEN, NY
Cardboard boxes on fire at Koolatron in Batavia

A cardboard box fire was reported at Koolatron, 4330 Commerce Drive, Batavia, shortly after 7 p.m. Town of Batavia Fire was dispatched. Multiple employees reported boxes on fire and a dispatcher could hear the building's alarm sounding in the background. The building was evacuated. The sprinklers were activated. Elba Fire dispatched mutual aid. City Fire asked to cover Town of Batavia calls, if any. UPDATE 8:20 p.m.: Stafford and East Pembroke asked to have crews standby in quarters.
BATAVIA, NY
Jessie Ann Loomis Clark

LeRoy- Jessie Ann Loomis Clark, 82, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 14th, surrounded by the love of her family. The times spent with family were the most important times to her. She will be missed by family and friends and remembered for her quick wit, many talents, beautiful smile, and for remembering every occasion with a greeting card or note.
CALEDONIA, NY
Robert E. Smith

Robert E. Smith, age 76, of Batavia passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Rochester General surrounded by his family. Bob was born March 22, 1946 in Indian Falls, NY, a son of late Daniel and Margaret Schultz Smith. He was the brother of the late Susan, Mary, Pearl, Donald and Daniel Smith.
BATAVIA, NY
Lottie Starowicz

Lottie Starowicz (Wilkosz) of Batavia, New York passed away with her family by her side on December 12, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born in Batavia on July 27, 1933 to father Leon Wilkosz and mother Bertha Wilkosz (Wrobel). She lived in the same house she was born in for almost her entire life. Lottie was married to her husband, Paul Starowicz, for 67 years. They had a long and happy life together. Paul passed away on January 10, 2022.
BATAVIA, NY
Allan M. Starkweather

Corfu - Allan M. Starkweather, 74, passed away on November 30, 2022. Allan was born in Batavia on January 29, 1948, son of the late Clyde and Wilma Potter Starkweather. He was the brother of the late Sandra Thomas. Allan graduated from Pembroke High School in 1966 and from SUNY...
CORFU, NY
Turkey Jack Stellrecht

Corfu - Turkey Jack Stellrecht, 70, of Brown Road, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He is survived by his flock. Family and friends may call Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu, NY.
CORFU, NY
Roy Clinton Porter

Roy Clinton Porter, 92, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022. He was born March 15, 1930, a son of the late James and Lutie Mae Porter. He was predeceased by a son, Kenneth E. Porter; grandson Kevin Porter and great-grandson Kyle Michaels. He is survived by his children, Pattie...
BATAVIA, NY
Christmas in the City in 1960

Our Main Street in Batavia was decorated with festive lights, and shoppers lined the street. Walking down the street on a Friday night, you could visit with your friends and neighbors as you listened to Christmas music from CL Carr's outdoor speakers. Everything you needed for Christmas shopping you could buy on Main Street.  CL Carr's Department Store, JJ Newberry, WT Grant, Scott and Bean, and Alexander were some of my favorite stores.
BATAVIA, NY
Two Saturdays remain for Mall Market shoppers

There are only two dates left for the Mall Markets on weekends at Batavia City Centre. This week's Mall Market is to feature Porter Farms, Tastefully Simple, Garner Farms, Dilcher's Concessions, Tag-It Custom Creations, Wright's Homestead and Max Pie's Furniture. The Dec. 17 registered vendors include Porter Farms, Tastefully Simple, Garner Farms, Dilcher's Concessions, Tag-It Custom Creations, Wright's Homestead, Max Pie's Furniture, Gracefully Designed, Flint's Maple, and Children Awaiting Parents.
BATAVIA, NY
Harvester Avenue businessman presses city for answers, communication

Rob Credi doesn’t really want to be that guy. You know, the relentlessly squeaky wheel who continuously complains about issues, in this case issues he believes have been created by city officials. After sending emails to management and City Council previously during the Harvester Avenue road construction project, Credi tried again recently with another issue related to parking.
BATAVIA, NY
Law and Order: Task Force investigation leads to drug dealing arrest at Hutchins Street residence

Jennifer M. "Miss B" Morton, 38, of Driving Park Avenue, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, and promoting prison contraband 1st, and Angela R. Bateman, 50, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal nuisance 1st and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. As the result of a joint investigation by Batavia PD and the Local Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed on Dec. 5 at a residence on Hutchins Street, Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY
