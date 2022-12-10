Read full article on original website
Class 3M state championship football preview: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Homestead
St. Thomas Aquinas (13-0) vs. Homestead (11-2) When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Averages: Scoring 42.1 points per game, allowing 9.3 points per game. Statistical leaders: QB Champ Harris (Sr., 107-172, 1,619 yards, 23 TDs), RB Jordan Lyle (Jr., 922 yards, 12 TDs), WR Chance Robinson...
margatetalk.com
North Broward Prep Boys and Girls Soccer Defeat Oxbridge Academy
With high school soccer heating up before the holiday break, the North Broward Prep boys and girls soccer teams recorded wins Monday night. Despite losing three of their last four games, the boys team recorded their fourth win with a 2-0 victory against Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach. Mattais...
City of Coral Springs Announces 2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners
2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners. Three homes have been selected for the City of Coral Springs Deck the Halls Holiday Decor Contest. The city received 15 outstanding entries and selected the top three based on creativity, theme, and effort of exterior decorations only. Judges included city...
“I’ve got to love everybody if I want to see God”: Pompano resident celebrates a rare achievement: His 110th birthday
Pompano Beach resident Willie Clark, Sr., has a claim to fame that few others can match: on Dec. 10, he celebrated his 110th birthday. On that day, family, friends and members of the community gathered at his house in the Liberty Park neighborhood to pass on their best wishes. This “party” included a visit by Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, who presented Mr. Clark with proclamations commemorating his rare milestone, as well as a drive-by parade past his house.
jitneybooks.com
Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight
As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
Ticket Alert: Eagles Tribute Band Hotel California Comes to Coral Springs
“Take it easy” and buy your tickets before they are gone. The original Eagles tribute band, Hotel California, is coming to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Held on Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., the show was initially scheduled for last May and was later postponed. The tickets for the original performance date are still valid.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
Developer proposing $107 million project for former FAU site
Deerfield Beach – Commissioners last week unanimously accepted a development proposal for the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) acreage that will, if approved by voters in March, pay the city $6.5 million, contribute another $7.5 million in community improvements and construct a multi use building housing a medical complex, hotel, workforce housing, event and entertainment space, and commercial tenants.
Broward New Times
Broward Teacher Goes Off on Praying Muslim Students (VIDEO)
A Broward County teacher is no longer employed at a Pembroke Pines charter school after a video emerged showing her frustration when she found Muslim students in prayer on campus. In a clip posted on TikTok Thursday by user @gawpu, two students are reciting an Islamic prayer in a room...
foxsports640.com
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens
(MIAMI GARDENS, FL) – Police are investigating a death after they found a body stuffed in a garbage can. According to officials, they received an anonymous tip of a crime,…
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
margatetalk.com
Broward County School Board Approves 2023/24 Calendar
The Broward County School Board has just approved the 2023/24 school calendar, and students can start getting excited for the upcoming school year. The first day of classes will be on Monday, August 21, 2023, with the last day scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024. The approved calendar includes a...
ARREST MADE IN WEST BOCA RATON SHOOTING THAT LEFT MAN DOWN ON GLADES ROAD
CONSTRUCTION WORKER IN BOCA WEST ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS VENDOR OVER $2 DEBT. BOCA WEST HIGH-TECH SECURITY HELPS NAB SUSPECT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The shooting that left Hollywood resident Vladimir Oviedo incapacitated on Glades Road on December 2nd just led to the […]
Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives May Be Coming Soon to One Coral Springs Restaurant
Is Guy Fieri bringing his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to Hellenic Republic in Coral Springs?. Our sources say he just might. Sources shared that the famous Food Network show would be filming at the town’s favorite Greek spot on Wednesday, December 14. We reached out to the restaurant for...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Toya Cooper was last seen along the 2800 block of Northwest First Court, Saturday. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark-colored shorts, white...
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board set to re-vote on superintendent position
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board once again will vote on whether Superintendent Vickie Cartwright gets to keep her job or not. Last month the school board decided to fire her in a 5 to 4 vote. Four of the outgoing members who voted for Cartwright’s...
Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say
A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address
PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
southfloridareporter.com
Foggy Start Then Lots Of Sun For Florida Today With Cool Changes Are On The Way
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring plenty of sun with a cloud or two. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.
