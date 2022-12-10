ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

margatetalk.com

North Broward Prep Boys and Girls Soccer Defeat Oxbridge Academy

With high school soccer heating up before the holiday break, the North Broward Prep boys and girls soccer teams recorded wins Monday night. Despite losing three of their last four games, the boys team recorded their fourth win with a 2-0 victory against Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach. Mattais...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewPelican

“I’ve got to love everybody if I want to see God”: Pompano resident celebrates a rare achievement: His 110th birthday

Pompano Beach resident Willie Clark, Sr., has a claim to fame that few others can match: on Dec. 10, he celebrated his 110th birthday. On that day, family, friends and members of the community gathered at his house in the Liberty Park neighborhood to pass on their best wishes. This “party” included a visit by Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, who presented Mr. Clark with proclamations commemorating his rare milestone, as well as a drive-by parade past his house.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
jitneybooks.com

Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight

As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
MIAMI, FL
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?

Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
KEY WEST, FL
NewPelican

Developer proposing $107 million project for former FAU site

Deerfield Beach – Commissioners last week unanimously accepted a development proposal for the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) acreage that will, if approved by voters in March, pay the city $6.5 million, contribute another $7.5 million in community improvements and construct a multi use building housing a medical complex, hotel, workforce housing, event and entertainment space, and commercial tenants.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Broward New Times

Broward Teacher Goes Off on Praying Muslim Students (VIDEO)

A Broward County teacher is no longer employed at a Pembroke Pines charter school after a video emerged showing her frustration when she found Muslim students in prayer on campus. In a clip posted on TikTok Thursday by user @gawpu, two students are reciting an Islamic prayer in a room...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
margatetalk.com

Broward County School Board Approves 2023/24 Calendar

The Broward County School Board has just approved the 2023/24 school calendar, and students can start getting excited for the upcoming school year. The first day of classes will be on Monday, August 21, 2023, with the last day scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024. The approved calendar includes a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Toya Cooper was last seen along the 2800 block of Northwest First Court, Saturday. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark-colored shorts, white...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say

A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address

PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

