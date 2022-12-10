Read full article on original website
SFGate
Man Fatally Stabbed On Market Street In October Identified
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man fatally stabbed on Market Street in San Francisco in October was identified Tuesday by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 44-year-old Otis Patterson. San Francisco police on Monday had announced the arrest of Christopher Redinger, 37, in connection with the killing of Patterson in a...
SFGate
Police Report At-Risk Missing Woman
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman reported missing. Police said the woman -- described only as Virginia and as a Filipina in her 60s -- is in the advanced stages of dementia and was last seen leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SFGate
Update: Missing At-Risk Woman Found
BERKELEY (BCN) Less than an hour after issuing a bulletin late Tuesday about a missing woman, police in Berkeley issued a follow up alert that the 21-year-old woman described as at-risk has been found. Police had reported in a news release issued just before midnight. that Jiajing Zhou -- who...
SFGate
Woman Killed In 2-Car Crash Tuesday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her...
SFGate
Boy Slain, Man In Critical Condition Following Shooting Friday Night
OAKLAND (BCN) A boy was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.
SFGate
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting SF paramedics, carjacking ambulance
A man suspected of assaulting paramedics and stealing their ambulance in August has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. Francisco Vargas-Osario, 33, was arrested Thursday near Seventh and Minna streets in San Francisco and charged with two counts of attempted murder,...
SFGate
Police Arrest Tracy Man For Alleged Dui, Loaded Gun, Cocaine, And Psilocybin
Livermore police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after pulling him over for allegedly driving under the influence and finding a loaded gun, cocaine, psilocybin and more than $1,000 in cash. Officers made the traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. near First Street and Mines Road after seeing a white 2012...
SFGate
1 Dead In Crash On I-880 Monday Morning
OAKLAND (BCN) A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road. The man was driving a...
A car-free Embarcadero? These San Francisco organizers are serious about it.
Two key politicians have already signaled support for a still-faraway "Grand Embarcadero."
Student-friendly Durant food court in Berkeley reopens after remodel
Cal students love this place because it has affordable food for college students.
Father of 4 young children dies in San Francisco motorcycle crash
He died close to the Harley-Davidson store where he was a manager.
SF wants to follow NYC in treating mentally ill people against their will
New York City agencies will involuntarily hospitalize more mentally ill individuals who refuse treatment.
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
Unprecedented Bay Area city council mayhem ends in dramatic fashion
The meeting had no shortage of twists and turns.
Architects propose tallest high-rise in Berkeley
It's unclear whether the project will move forward.
The history of San Francisco’s oldest city block, 700 Montgomery Street
These five brick buildings have seen more history than any street in San Francisco.
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
"What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza."
San Francisco school issues warning after lead found in its water fountains
Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School students are being told not to drink from any fountains.
Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
