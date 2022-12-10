Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Jorma Kaukonen @ The Egg’s Swyer Theatre, 12/13/2022
ALBANY – The near sellout crowd at The Egg’s Swyer Theatre Tuesday night for Jorma Kaukonen’s solo acoustic show was dominated by long-haired men “long in the tooth,” as Jorma described himself when asked what’s on his bucket list. The vibe was anticipatory waiting for the show to begin.
nippertown.com
SPAC Announces Lineup for 2023 Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
SARATOGA SPRINGS – The 46th Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival will return for a full two-day and two-stage exhilarating festival experience on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Featuring a remarkable roster of 21 musical groups, the line-up is headlined by musical icons Bonnie Raitt, Pat Metheny, Angelique Kidjo, Tower of Power, and Chucho Valdes and today’s most electrifying artists including Snarky Puppy, Cory Wong, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Hiromi, Cindy Blackman Santana, Samara Joy, Kurt Rosenwinkel, and Emmet Cohen. From jazz to roots, funk, blues and beyond, the festival will bring its signature blend of top notch artists and ensembles, solidifying its place as an international destination and a ‘must-stop’ on the 2023 festival trail.
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Dec. 13, 2022)
Best bet: Jorma Kaukonen @ The Egg (Swyer Theatre), Albany. Pretty solid night of music choices around Nippertown, especially for a Tuesday. Legendary Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna guitarist and RRHOF member, Jorma Kaukonen, performs an intimate solo show in the Swyer. Read Don Wilcock’s preview here. (7:30) Other Featured Events.
World-renowned blues band coming to Saratoga Springs
A world-renowned blues band will be performing live at Caffe Lena on Saturday, January 14.
nippertown.com
In Session: Dan Ventresca
ALBANY – Dan Ventresca, a veteran in filmmaking and productions, is showing no signs of slowing down. With a career spanning both coasts of the United States, Ventresca has devoted a long time to learning and navigating a passel of skills in his field. A filmmaker with a keen ear for letting music inform his creative process, Dan is now working on his second feature film, A Convergence.
nippertown.com
Concert Review: “Jim Morrison – Absolutely Live” @ Cohoes Music Hall, 12/8/2022
COHOES – Jim Morrison of The Doors would have been 79 on Thursday night, Dec. 8, when Gary Weinlein assumed his identity in Classic Rock Productions’ “Jim Morrison – Absolutely Live” at the Cohoes Music Hall. I will be 79 in less than two months. Morrison was dead before some of Weinlein’s band were born.
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Pokey LaFarge / Cicada Rhythm @ The Egg’s Swyer Theatre, 12/9/2022
ALBANY – A little more than a year after his highly entertaining solo show, Pokey LaFarge returned to the Swyer Theater at The Egg with a full band filling out the live sound of his distinctive American originals. With Eric Miron on guitar, Kevin Carducci on bass, Andrew Guterman on drums and Hank Mehron on keys, Pokey even had the chance to set down his well-used 1946 Epiphone Spartan archtop guitar and just focus on crooning “Lucky Sometimes”
I’ve Been To Three of This Band’s Concerts…But I’ve Never Seen Them Live
Friday September 8th sees the appearance of ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Friday December 16th via LiveNation. Understandably, many people are excited that this pairing will be coming to the area. The Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour is definitely not a show to miss. And yet, I have somehow managed to have never seen one of these bands, even though I have attended three of their concerts.
Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17
Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
Albany Third Eye Blind show to double as fundraiser
Third Eye Blind has announced an expanded run of their "25 Years in the Blind" tour in support of their latest albums, Our Bande Apart and Unplugged. The rockers have planned a stop at the Palace Theatre for Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023.
Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard to perform in Troy
Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Wednesday, April 12 as part of their 20th anniversary tour.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens Albany doors on Friday
Dave's Hot Chicken is officially opening its doors on Western Avenue on Friday.
nippertown.com
The Silos to Perform “Cuba” at the Hangar on the Hudson, Dec. 16
TROY – The Silos, the still-kicking band Walter Salas-Humara co-founded in New York’s post-punk ’80s scene, played alt-rock, alt-country, and Americana before any critics coined those terms. They were named Best New Artist in Rolling Stone’s critics’ poll in 1987 after the release of Cuba. The album has since been solidified as a stone-cold classic, being hugely influential in the so-called Americana or alternative country scene that followed in its wake.
Capital Region Country Favorite Set To Return to Albany
As we enjoy the holiday season, it is time to also start looking ahead to what is going to be another amazing year of concerts in the Capital Region. Every year, right around this time, the concert announcements come fast and furious and keep coming right through winter as Country artists plot their return to see you and all of the wonderful Country fans here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York. As a Country lover, this really is the most wonderful time of the year!
Schedule for Cohoes Carol Crawl
The City of Cohoes will be having their "Cohoes Carol Crawl" on Friday, with the event starting at 5:30 p.m.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
glensfallschronicle.com
Sweet Rice Thai Sushi on Dix transforms former Sam’s Diner
A Thai couple have transformed the vintage former Sam’s Diner at 23 Dix Avenue in Glens Falls into Sweet Rice Thai Sushi. It opened on November 4. Wife and husband owners Ae Siraroj and Ake Pholsamak did the renovations themselves over three months. They repainted the walls, re-did the floor and counter, and even built the tables.
The Purple Pub in Watervliet closing after 50 years
The Purple Pub restaurant in Watervliet, known for its award-winning pizza and wings, will permanently close on December 30, after 50 years in operation.
TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket sold in Albany
A TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Albany for the December 13 evening drawing.
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan mourns loss of her dog
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan' s four-legged friend, Odell, has sadly passed away.
