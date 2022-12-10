ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Chambers reveals he ‘begged’ bosses for return to Father Brown eight years after sudden exit

By Sukaina Benzakour
 4 days ago
TOM Chambers has revealed he "begged" BBC bosses to return to Father Brown eight years after his exit.

Father Brown is the second-longest-running daytime TV show on the BBC, not including soap operas.

Tom Chambers has revealed he "begged" BBC bosses to let him return to Father Brown after his departure 8 years ago Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIifB_0jeUAkrq00
Father Brown is the second-longest-running daytime TV show on the BBC, not including soap operas. Credit: BBC

Tom Chambers became a telly-favourite as he played Inspector Sullivan in the show, but after eight successful years he announced his departure.

But now the actor is back playing Inspector Sullivan in the BBC crime series.

The Midland actor, who won the Strictly Come Dancing crown in 2008, shared that he "begged" the BBC bosses to return to Father Brown after saying goodbye to his role on the show, eight years ago.

The 45-year-old said: "I have been begging to come back ever since I left. I had to leave in 2014 because I had another project that I had to be on full time. So I was stuck in between a rock and a hard place, and I couldn't come back."

He shared: "I did come back for one episode in 2018, and one in 2019. And then I was asked to come back full time. It’s hard to express my feeling about returning, but what I said to Mark in a text was, “To say I'm happy to be coming back is an

understatement!”

He added: "Because when you come back for one episode, you get a

little taste. It’s like when someone has a bag of crisps and they just give you one. It's cruelty on your tastebuds. "

The actor continued: "That's why one crisp tastes so much better than the whole pack because you get to really savour that moment, and then it's a shame when you don't get another. That's what happened to me in 2018

and 2019."

Based on the stories of GK Chesterton, the show first aired on BBC Daytime in 2013 and has gone on to become a global success with broadcasts in over 232 territories around the world.

Mark Williams plays the titular character of Father Brown and has done so since the show aired in 2013.

The new series of Father Brown returns to BBC One on Friday 6th January with Mark Williams returning as the crime-solving Catholic priest.

Series 10 will include some surprises, as Tony revealed:"Well, there's the occasional murder! We've also got a new parish secretary,

Mrs Devine. Miss Brenda Palmer, who was in an episode last year, and Chief Inspector Sullivan are back. We’ve got some very good episodes this year."

Popculture

TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set

Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
The Independent

The White Lotus star Theo James clarifies theory about his character’s children

The White Lotus season two reached its shocking conclusion with Monday (12 December) night’s final episode.The major reveal was, of course, the identity of the dead body teased in episode one. But the end of the series was marked by a number of startling revelations along the way.Warning: spoilers for The White Lotus season two finale follow!One such revelation came in episode five, when Harper (Aubrey Plaza) suggests to Daphne (Meghann Fahy) that Cameron (Theo James) may have been unfaithful during their night away from the hotel.“I’m sure whatever happened wasn’t a big deal. And, if anything ever happened,...
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
The Guardian

Emancipation review – Will Smith is dragged through the mud in ugly, manipulative drama

Antoine Fuqua’s thuddingly unsubtle Will Smith-starring slavery drama is an unusually ugly picture. And while you can make a case that the facts of slavery cannot and should not be prettified, Fuqua’s approach, both in the relentless grind of graphic cruelty and the grim, near monochrome sludge of the cinematography, makes for a gruelling endurance test of a viewing experience.
ComicBook

Netflix Star Faces Charges After Helicopter Crash Results in Death of Co-Star

Wild Croc Territory and Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright has been charged in connection with a February helicopter accident that killed his friend and Outback Wrangler co-star Chris "Willow" Wilson. Police in Darwin allege that Wright was involved in a conspiracy to cover up evidence linked to the crash, in which Wilson fell from a sling dangling from the helicopter on February 28. He was collecting crocodile eggs in a remote area of the West Arnhem Land at the time. Wright has denied any wrongdoing.
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
