Next star to leave Strictly Come Dancing ‘revealed’ as bookies name celeb most likely to be axed before final

By Joanne Kavanagh
 4 days ago
WITH the Strictly Come Dancing final just ONE week away, the remaining celebrities are all hoping to stay in the competition.

But sadly for one star, the bookies think their time on the show is up, and they will be the next to be eliminated by the the judges and viewers.

Mollie Rainford and Carlos Gu are being predicted to leave Strictly next Credit: PA
It comes after Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima left the show last week Credit: PA

The Strictly stars are gearing up to compete in the semi-final competition, and will be taking on TWO dances each.

There are just five couples left in the competition now, after Kym Marsh and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima. became the latest pair to miss out on the chance of lifting the Glitterball Trophy.

But the bookies are predicting that Molly Rainford and her pro partner Carlos Gu will be next to waltz off the Strictly dancefloor, with odds of 10-11 to leave for good.

Coral's John Hill said: “This is one of the toughest weeks to be eliminated from Strictly.

"We make Molly the odds-on favourite to depart at the end of the semi-final, with Fleur East also in danger of missing out on the final."

Meanwhile, the live semi-final will now air TOMORROW Night, instead of tonight to make way for the England v France World Cup match.

The Strictly results show will then air at 8.15pm on Monday.

The song and dance choices have been revealed, and because it is the semi-final, each celebrity will perform two songs.

Actor Will Mellor will first do a Couple's Choice dance with partner Nancy Xu, to a mix of 90s Indie songs.

They will then Paso Doble to Uccen to a Remix by Taalbi Brothers.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez will do the Argentine Tango to Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics.

This will be followed by a Waltz to Only One Road by Céline Dion.

Singer Fleur East and Vito Coppola will do the Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello

After this they will dance the Paso Doble to The Time Is Now by Moloko.

Countryfile and Animal Park presenter Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal will first perform the Charleston to Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini.

Then will then Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach.

Hamza is one of the favourites to win the show after impressing the judges and audience with his moves.

While Molly and Carlos are preparing to do the Paso Doble to Survivor by 2WEI ft Edda Hayes.

The young pair will then do the American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele.

  • You can catch the Strictly live semi-final from 7.15pm tomorrow night on BBC One.

