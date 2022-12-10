ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Flight attendant reveals odd strategy for jet lag & it’ll make hols very strange

By Ryan Gray
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKGYT_0jeU9EF600

A FLIGHT attendant has revealed that cabin crew often choose not to adapt to different time zones whenever they travel.

Dealing with jet lag is one of the downsides of going on long haul trips, but flight attendants Kris Major and Allie Malis have learnt a number of ways to get over it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3262qI_0jeU9EF600
Flight attendants recommend not adjusting to time zones to avoid jet lag Credit: Getty

One of the more peculiar methods is to just avoid adapting to the new time zone completely and continue as you would back home.

While that may cause some problems for travellers in the country they're visiting, the flight attendants say it avoids prolonged periods of tiredness after each flight.

Annie told 7news.com.au: “You might only be travelling for a few days, it’s going to create jet lag when you adjust to the new time zone and jet lag again when you get back a few days later.

“So possibly staying on your home timezone might be helpful.”

Kris also suggests having a short nap on arrival to help you feel better, but warns against having a big sleep.

He said: “Don’t just sleep your way through, you’re not helping your own body clock to readjust your circadian rhythm."

But the trick isn't for everyone, with travel experts at viewfromthewing.com claiming the best strategy is to adjust to the local time when you board the plane.

They suggest eating and sleeping as if it's the time at your destination from the moment you board.

Having your meals at the times you will be once you arrive can help your body adjust, making it easier for you to get your body in sync.

Other people suggest adjusting to jet lag before they even arrive at the airport.

Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy said: "Change your bedtime in line with the destination’s time zone before you travel.

"So, gradually move your bedtime earlier if you're flying east, and slowly move your bedtime later if you’re flying west."

Meanwhile, you can now get tablets to help you adjust to jet lag.

And having a certain seat on the plane can help you adjust to new time zones more easily.

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's most hated flyer - and it's not a screaming baby

A former flight attendant reveals what makes the cabin crew hate a passenger the most in a now-viral TikTok video that has over 1.5 million views. Kat Kamalani, a former flight attendant from the US, has shared with her followers on TikTok which type of passengers the cabin crew hates the most in a clip she shared on TikTok. What’s surprising is that it isn’t crying babies. Instead, the ex-stewardess attendant claims that people who complain about crying babies irritate the cabin crew the most.
The Independent

Woman goes on spontaneous first date, gets drunk and ends up flying to Paris

A woman has revealed she ended up in Paris after getting drunk on a first date and spontaneously booking a flight with her mystery man.Evelina Parkere, 22, documented her whirlwind experience on TikTok and says it was the “most romantic date ever.”She met the man for a few drinks in Riga, Latvia, where they live and pair later decided to go to the airport and catch a flight to the “most romantic city in the world”.They spent just over 24 hours in Paris before returning home.Evelina also revealed they have seen each other again.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
The Kitchn

Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
909K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy