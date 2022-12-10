Coronation Street spoilers: Shock engagement plans leaves one couple rocked

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIZ Stape finally accepted to marry Tyrone Dobbs after jumping through hurdles with him for years.

But while the mechanic plans a surprise wedding, the machinist is feeling deflated next week in Coronation Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9YNl_0jeU4ynT00
One couple in the cobbles is struggling to get along ahead of their wedding Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KeXqu_0jeU4ynT00
Tyrone is planning a surprise wedding due to take place on Christmas Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdJLS_0jeU4ynT00
Fiz Stape has no idea and feels neglected Credit: ITV

Tyrone (played by Alan Halsall) decided to make his wedding to Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) unforgettable by organising a surprise ceremony due to take place during Christmas.

However, he begins to worry that his wedding plans could be scuppered in upcoming scenes of the ITV soap when Fiz suggests they book a cottage in the Lakes for the big day.

Later on, Fiz frets over Christmas, unaware of Tyrone sharing a secret smile with both Hope and Ruby.

He goes above and beyond, going over his wedding plans with Maria Connor and Beth Tinker (respectively portrayed by Samia Longchambon and Lisa George).

The girls later need to go through dress fittings for the nuptials, forcing Tyrone to cancel his cinema plans with Fiz.

Although a handful of residents and viewers will know why Tyrone is being so flaky, Fiz feels disappointed and lonely.

She laments to Maria that she suspects it'll be the worst Christmas ever - while Tyrone predicts it's bound to be the best, unbeknownst to her.

Fiz and Tyrone reconnected after she ran from her wedding reception with Phill Whittaker.

The pair have been playing a game of push and pull for several years and Tyrone has been convinced Fiz was the one for him on several occasions.

He even proposed to her twice before his third attempt was successful.

Fiz struggle to forgive Tyrone for being unfaithful to her in the past, which led her straight to an ill-fated romance with Phill.

She eventually admitted she still harboured feelings for Tyrone but still went ahead with her wedding to Phill, believing it to be the right decision for her and her family.

This was also despite finding out Phill had wanted to write a book about her life with serial killer John Stape.

But while they've been reunited, could the rekindled relationship be put to the test again ahead of their wedding?

Coronation Street airs on ITV.

