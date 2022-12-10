ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol Vorderman looks sensational in skintight outfit as she raps about her bum on The Big Narstie Show

By Jack White
 4 days ago

CAROL Vorderman looked incredible as she appeared on The Big Narstie Show - where she performed a rap about her famous behind.

The 61-year-old was on the show with stars including sports promoter Eddie Hearn and TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oVXi_0jeU4jno00
Carol put on a show as she performed a rap about her famous behind Credit: Tom Dymond/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FltDU_0jeU4jno00
She looked incredible in a skintight brown leather dress Credit: Tom Dymond/Shutterstock

But former Countdown host Carol quickly stole the show when Mo Gilligan tasked her with performing for the audience.

"40 years in telly, I'm the golden girl," Carol rapped. "When it comes to the math I'm the beauty with the brains, I only get high when I'm flying in my plane.

"Narstie, I could teach you if you need a class - just don't spend the lesson staring at my a**."

Carol finished off by giving her bum a playful smack as the panel and studio audience went wild for the show.

Yesterday Carol appeared on This Morning with pal Gyles Brandreth - who couldn't resist a cheeky joke about her love life after her recent declaration that she has numerous lovers.

He said: "She's got so many boyfriends she plays the thing of pass the parcel and whoever ends up holding the parcel has to leave the house. That's how she gets shots of them."

Carol bashfully responded: "Just makes it up as he goes along."

She said in October that she's in relationships with a string of men - one of whom is in space.

She said: "I have ignored the looking for one person and I have a number of what I've called 'special friends'."

Speaking about the blokes, she continued: "They don't know each other, but they know about it. It's a very honest relationship."

The US Sun

The US Sun

