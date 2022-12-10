ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best new TV to stream next week – from The Recruit to Bad Education: Reunion

By Sukaina Benzakour
 4 days ago
From new documentaries to a comedy, and even a documentary here's what you should be checking out over the next seven days.

What's New

Bad Education: Reunion - BBC3

Jack also has his own TV show Bad Education Credit: BBC

Long before there was Sex Education, there was Bad Education - the rude, crude and raucously funny comedy about spectacularly bad history teacher Alfie Wickers (Jack Whitehall) and his class of maladjusted misfits.

Now, eight years after the last episode aired - and 10 since the show first crashed on to our screens - it’s back for a one-off special, ahead of a forthcoming new spin-off series.

Featuring appearances from plenty of old faves like - now former - headmaster Shaquille (Mathew Horne), Chantelle (Nikki Runeckles), Joe (Ethan Lawrence) and Alfie’s beloved Rosie (Sarah Solemani), this is one school reunion you won’t want to miss.

Available Thursday

The Recruit - Netflix

Child star-turned-teen-idol-turned-action hero Noah Centineo (Black Adam, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) ramps up his rugged side in this butt-kicking eight-part espionage thriller.

He stars as newbie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, whose first week at work is eventful, to say the least. Barely days into his new job, Owen becomes drawn into a dangerous game of cat and mouse when an incarcerated former CIA asset, Max (Laura Haddock), threatens to expose the agency’s most closely guarded classified secrets unless she’s exonerated for the crime that’s got her locked up.

Can Owen stop the potentially catastrophic data leak?

Bursting with edge-of-your-seat thrills, enjoyably cheesy one-liners and self-deprecating humour from Noah, if you like adrenaline-fuelled classic action movie-style adventure, The Recruit is definitely worth signing up for.

Available Friday

Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths - Netflix

A comedy-drama that centres around an La-based Mexican journalist Credit: Netflix

Celebrated Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu (The Revenant, Birdman, Amores Perros) directs this epic and experimental black comedy-drama that centres around an LA-based Mexican journalist, Silverio (Daniel Gimenez Cacho), who finds himself forced to question his life and work during a trip to his homeland.

While fans of Iñárritu’s work will find much to admire – it’s visually arresting and highly imaginative - if you’re looking for an easy popcorn movie to while away an evening, this isn’t it. In Spanish and English with subtitles.

Available Friday

If These Walls Could Sing - Netflix

Abbey Road is celebrated in this new documentary directed by Paul McCartney's daughter Mary Credit: Disney+

Since it was opened in November 1931, Abbey Road Studios in north London has welcomed some remarkable musicians.

Nearly all of The Beatles’ best-loved songs were recorded there, while the likes of Pink Floyd, Kate Bush, Radiohead, Oasis, Kanye West, Amy Winehouse and Adele have also laid down tracks within its iconic walls.

Now, Abbey Road is celebrated in this new documentary directed by Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary.

Featuring contributions and memories from Paul, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Cliff Richard and Noel Gallagher to name but a few, it’s a nostalgic and lovingly made tribute to a building where musical magic has taken place.

Available Friday

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge - Amazon Prime

New vibrant baking show hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley Credit: Amazon Prime

Got a soft spot for The Grinch? Can’t get enough of The Cat In The Hat? Fans of Dr. Seuss definitely need to check out this vibrant new baking show, in which nine teams of trained pastry chefs are challenged to create bakes based on his much-loved characters and stories.

Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and judged by acclaimed pastry chef Clarice Lam and cake designer Joshua John Russell, there’s $50,000 up for grabs for the eventual winners.

And take it from us, some of the bakes have to be seen to be believed. Colourful cakey fun.

Available Tuesday

Vise Le Coeur - Acorn TV

French crime-drama which follows the life of a courageous police captain Credit: Acorn TV

France has produced some great crime dramas in recent times - hello, Spiral and Lupin - and now here comes another.

Vise Le Coeur, which translates as Aim For The Heart, follows courageous police captain Julia (Claire Keim, who’s a dead ringer for Jodie Comer), whose professional and personal lives are rocked when her former boyfriend and childhood friend Novak (Lannick Gautry) becomes the police chief with her squad.

Having not spoken to each other for 20 years, can the pair put their rocky romantic past behind them to solve some perplexing Parisian crimes?

Slick, pacey and armed with two charismatic leads, it’s a Gallic treat.

All Those Things We Never Said - Lionsgate+

A quirky French romantic drama about a woman who had a difficult relationship with her controlling father

Few countries do quirky romantic dramas better than France. And hands down, All Those Things We Never Said has to be one of the quirkiest, yet most heartwarming and moving, that our neighbours over the Channel have produced in years.

Told over nine episodes, the story introduces us to Julia (Alexandra Maria Lara), a woman in her early 40s who’s always had a difficult relationship with her controlling father Michel (played by the legend that is Jean Reno). Then, just days before her wedding – a wedding she fully expected Michel to miss – Julia receives a phone call, explaining that her father has died.

We’re treated to a funny, smart and gorgeously bittersweet study of grief, regret, love, hope and forgiveness. In French with subtitles.

Available Thursday

Top 5

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles - Hayu

The addictive reality show about real-estate is back Credit: Hayu

Despite being impossible to watch without regular twinges of envy, this is still addictive viewing.

Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor return for more real-estate fun in the sun, hoping to sell some of the swankiest properties on the planet.

Spirited - Apple TV+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118Z4D_0jeU2yaD00
Take a modern and irreverent twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, add the instant comic chemistry of Will Ferrell and Ryan, plus songs from the guys behind The Greatest Showman and you’ve got a genuine new addition to the list of classic Christmas movies. Spectacular seasonal fun.

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? - Netflix

The story of the man who collected enough Pepsi tokens for a military aircraft – and went to court to get it

The latest jaw-dropping docuseries on Netflix based on real events, this enjoyable four-parter explains how Pepsi opened a can of worms in 1996 when they launched a competition, which falsely offered people the chance to win a Harrier jump jet.

Willow - Disney+

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty Credit: Disney +

Ably filling the fantasy gap left by The Rings Of Power and House Of The Dragon, this beautifully realised new spin-off from the classic 80s movie reintroduces us to Warwick Davis’ diminutive but powerful wizard Willow, as he and a ragtag group of heroes set out to save the world.

One Of Us Is Lying - Netflix

The series is based on Karen M. McManus' New York Times best-selling novel of the same name Credit: Netflix

The second season of the popular US teen mystery drama has proved to be as twisty, turny and tense as the first, with school pals Bronwyn, Nate, Addy, Cooper and Janae being terrorised by text messages from a mystery person who claims to know they’re responsible for Jake’s death.

TV Mag is available for free every Saturday, only in The Sun.

