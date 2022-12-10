What channel is UFC 282 on tonight? How to watch, buy Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev on pay-per-view 

Read full article on original website
What channel is Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler on today? How to watch, buy 2022 undisputed title fight
A quiet assassin, Naoya Inoue lets his fists do the talking. The WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring bantamweight champion has been a dominant force in the ring. With Top Rank since 2020, a massive audience will get the chance to see him potentially unify the bantamweight division. Inoue defends...
UFC Vegas 66: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland date, start time, odds, schedule & card for 2022 middleweight fight
The final UFC card of 2022 will feature two middleweight contenders looking to end the year on a high note. Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland face off at UFC Vegas 66 on December 17. The fight takes place inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas. Cannonier made his...
MMA Schedule 2023: Dates, division, location for upcoming fights
In 2022, several titles changed hands via upsets, and stars emerged out of nowhere to become major players. Can those same stars make an impact in 2023?. Heading into 2023, fight fans are hoping for the return of Jon Jones. What they will see is Alexander Volkanovski attempting to become a double champion, while the last fight of Fedor Emelianenko’s legendary career will take place.
Tim Tszyu reaping the benefits of two key changes to fight preparation
Seven weeks out from the biggest fight of his career, Tim Tszyu says he’s never felt this good. Having learned from the mistakes of his last fight preparation, Tszyu is reaping the rewards from two key changes to his camp. The first: Tszyu and his team have travelled to...
Why Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk boxing fight won’t be blocked by WBA ordering Daniel Dubois as next Usyk challenger
At times, boxing can get in its own way, even when an opportunity is right in front of it. One ruling, specifically mandatory challenger orders, can affect everything. Luckily, if everything goes according to plan, it looks like the heavyweight division will finally move forward with an undisputed heavyweight title fight.
Tim Tszyu wants to write his own story on father's Vegas anniversary
The build-up is intensifying ahead of Tim Tszyu's fight for undisputed glory. Tszyu has travelled to the United States to prepare for his bout with Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas on January 29 (Jan. 28 in the U.S.) with all the belts in the super-welterweight division on the line. The...
Paul Butler faces ultimate challenge against Naoya Inoue: WBO champ reveals roadmap for miracle upset in Tokyo
Paul Butler has won 34 of 36 fights. He’s captured British and Commonwealth titles. He’s a two-time bantamweight champion of the world and the reigning WBO titleholder. The Englishman has mixed with elite competition at 115 and 118 pounds, and his skills are undeniable. However, there are oddsmakers...
