Reuters

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry injured in Warriors' loss to Pacers

December 15 - Tyrese Haliburton rebounded from a poor performance with a team-high 29 points and the Indiana Pacers used a 47-point, second-quarter explosion and a Stephen Curry injury to keep the visiting Golden State Warriors at arm's length in the second half for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night in Indianapolis.
