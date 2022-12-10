ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdsville, KY

lanereport.com

Publix announces fourth Kentucky location

— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bullitt County's first brewery opening this month

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Gallant Fox Brewing Co. is opening its Mount Washington location Dec. 20,according to Louisville Business First. The Louisville-based brewer, which opened its first location at 2132 Frankfort Ave. in 2020, announced the expansion to Mt. Washington more than a year ago. Its opening will mark the first brewery for Bullitt County.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Two Kentucky higher education institutions merge to create new one

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two higher education institutions have merged to form a new one in a southern Kentucky town. Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are merging to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University. A new four-year degree program will be offered in downtown Somerset in a...
SOMERSET, KY
Wave 3

Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people are looking to dim the lights at the Topgolf on Oxmoor Lane. The golfing and entertainment venue has been open for under a month, and neighbors are concerned about the lights. WAVE News heard complaints about the Topgolf lights long before it was even...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Veterans encouraged to file PACT Act claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More veterans are eligible for VA health care thanks to a historic new law. Tuesday evening, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center held an awareness event for veterans about the PACT Act. The law expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Sound Barrier Construction Begins

Construction was scheduled to start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from the Mount...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

