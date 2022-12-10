Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
lanereport.com
Publix announces fourth Kentucky location
— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
WLKY.com
Bullitt County's first brewery opening this month
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Gallant Fox Brewing Co. is opening its Mount Washington location Dec. 20,according to Louisville Business First. The Louisville-based brewer, which opened its first location at 2132 Frankfort Ave. in 2020, announced the expansion to Mt. Washington more than a year ago. Its opening will mark the first brewery for Bullitt County.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
WKYT 27
Two Kentucky higher education institutions merge to create new one
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two higher education institutions have merged to form a new one in a southern Kentucky town. Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are merging to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University. A new four-year degree program will be offered in downtown Somerset in a...
Wave 3
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people are looking to dim the lights at the Topgolf on Oxmoor Lane. The golfing and entertainment venue has been open for under a month, and neighbors are concerned about the lights. WAVE News heard complaints about the Topgolf lights long before it was even...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
wdrb.com
LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
wdrb.com
Veterans encouraged to file PACT Act claims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More veterans are eligible for VA health care thanks to a historic new law. Tuesday evening, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center held an awareness event for veterans about the PACT Act. The law expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other...
lakercountry.com
Campbellsville University, University of Somerset to hold joint announcement this week
Campbellsville University released a notice on Friday that said the university, located in nearby Taylor County, and the University of Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County will have a “special announcement” on Tuesday. A possible partnership between the two has been mentioned during several previous meetings of the Somerset...
wdrb.com
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
wymt.com
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
wdrb.com
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
wdrb.com
Louisville sweet shop on Frankfort Avenue closes after 35 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville sweet shop that has served patrons for 35 years is closing. Sweet Surrender Dessert Café on Frankfort Avenue opened for the final day of business as people lined up outside for one more taste. Some patrons went to Sweet Surrender searching for a...
Wave 3
Louisville pediatrician urges vaccinations after son passes away from the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician is raising awareness after the loss of his son to make sure others are prepared for what officials warn could be the worst flu season in years. His message comes after a four-year-old from Bullitt County died from the flu. Ever since he...
wvih.com
Sound Barrier Construction Begins
Construction was scheduled to start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from the Mount...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
