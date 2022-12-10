Read full article on original website
Six businesses receive citations for failing alcohol compliance check
Six of 31 businesses targeted by the Nebraska State Patrol last week failed an alcohol compliance check last week. The checks were conducted in Buffalo and Kearney counties on Dec. 3; and in Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties on Dec. 9. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Highways west of North Platte remain closed due to winter storm system
Blowing snow on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 west of North Platte continued to force travel restrictions on Wednesday, though I-80 was open to the I-76 interchange late Wednesday. I-80 west of the I-76 interchange remained closed, likely overnight the Nebraska Department of Roads said in a daily email...
Nebraska work camp inmate dies in McCook hospital
A 47-year-old inmate in the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Saturday at a McCook hospital. Robert Weindorff, who was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, began serving a sentence of three to 10 years in February. He was convicted in Buffalo County of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
Snow reaches North Platte Tuesday afternoon; I-80, U.S. 30 shut down
The first snow-white evidence of western Nebraska’s massive December snowstorm fell in North Platte Tuesday afternoon. Strong, bitter northwest winds and falling temperatures accompanied the snowflakes, which followed notable rainfall and a morning reprieve that dried city streets and highways to spare motorists another black-ice trial. Heavy snow and...
Western Nebraska interstates, other highways closed because of winter storm
Numerous highways in the Nebraska Panhandle were closed Tuesday morning as a winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the area. Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from North Platte west to the Wyoming border, and Interstate 76 was closed from its junction with I-80 to the Colorado border. Sections...
Big blizzard bound for Panhandle, Sandhills will spare North Platte its worst
North Platte is expected to avoid the brunt of a full-fledged, multi-day December blizzard moving into the Panhandle and northwest Sandhills. City officials nonetheless declared a snow alert at 5 p.m. Monday in case the storm tracks close enough to drive up snow totals currently expected to reach only 1 to 2 inches.
North Platte Public Schools closing early today
For the safety of all students and staff and due to declining weather and road closures, North Platte Public Schools will have an early dismissal at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, there will be no afterschool events, practices or activities after school Tuesday or before school Wednesday, the district said in a press release.
Sutherland man suffers 'disabling injury' to hand from shell, charges pending
A 55-year-old Sutherland man not only suffered, “disabling injuries” to his hand from a high-powered rifle shell he dropped early Monday morning, but he could also face criminal charges from the incident. According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release, the man arrived at the the Great...
Julie Geiser: Provide food and water for birds this winter
With temperatures dipping and the cold of winter overtaking us, remember to provide food and water for birds. Birds that winter in our area, as well as those that migrate through, need a good food and water source. As food supplies for birds become scarce during the winter it leaves...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 13
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (6) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Regional West Board of Directors hires Mel McNea as interim CEO
The Regional West Board has announced Mel McNea as Regional West’s Interim CEO. McNea, the retired CEO of Great Plains Health, met with the board last week and “his genuine interest in helping serve as the hospital’s interim CEO during this leadership transition was well-received,” according to a press release from Regional West.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 16F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Lip Sync Battle benefitting North Platte Area Habitat, RDAP date announced
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program’s annual fundraiser, the 2023 Lip Sync Battle, will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 2023, at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher |...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte girls wrestling enters inaugural season
The inaugural North Platte girls wrestling season will be all about obtaining firsts, some that have already been achieved and others that will have to wait until the end of the season. The 2022-23 season has already seen North Platte’s first-ever win, pin and team invite win. And if everything...
North Platte boys wrestling features mix of experience, youth
The North Platte boys wrestling team is ready to make another splash this year, and after taking a glance at the roster, it’s clear to see where all the optimism is coming from. The Bulldogs are experienced, led by a multitude of returning state qualifiers, and they have a...
