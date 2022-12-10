ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury

As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected

Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
VikingsTerritory

Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster

Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Fans Want To See This Player Benched Now

As the season continues, Bills Mafia learns more and more about its potential Super Bowl roaster. This player may be in their dog house. No matter what team you discuss, they all have issues every season. Some are because of talent. Others have coaching issues. Then there are situations like the Buffalo Bills have had with injuries. They have lost several key players throughout the year. Most notable on the defensive side of the ball is edge rusher Von Miller and Saftey Micah Hyde who are both lost for the season. Though, Hyde might be able to return for the playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear

Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision

Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback. Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week. "Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Wentz, who was traded from...
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2023: Eagles looking at top-5 pick

Now that we’re going into Week 15, 2023 NFL Draft pick orders have been updated. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, and that continued success will ensure a low first-round pick for the Birds. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career

Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...

