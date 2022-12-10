ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside SAS Who Dares Wins star Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham’s off-camera life with grandkids, bulldog and exotic holidays

By Beth Allcock
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afrlY_0jeTphc700

SAS Who Dares Wins star Mark 'Billy' Billingham brings the grit and hardman chat on-camera - but off-screen he loves family life with his dog.

The Channel 4 star shot to fame as one of the stone-faced panel on SAS: Who Dares Wins, where he is an instructor to the recruits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJhST_0jeTphc700
SAS Who Days Wins star Mark Billy Billingham's life off-screen has been revealed Credit: Pete Dadds/Channel 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGSWo_0jeTphc700
Channel 4 star Billy, 55, is proud owner of bulldog Alf Credit: Instagram/alf__adventures_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17h7uT_0jeTphc700
He is also a fan of exotic holidays and sunset snaps, including this one in Vietnam Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The decorated war hero, 55, spent 27 years in the SAS and is often seen issuing sharp words to worried celebrities and issuing no-frills messages of support.

Yet off-screen Billy, who was one of the highest ranks in the SAS at Warrant Officer Class 1, is a fan of home comforts.

Images posted on his Instagram page show him in his cream-coloured living room, playing with bulldog Alf.

He can be seen standing on a grey rug swinging a rope toy as the pet leaped onto a gold-coloured sofa to try to grab it.

In the background, a huge plant can be seen as well as family photographs on the wall.

Meanwhile, further snaps during his downtime reveal his love of holidays.

Billy uploaded a snap showing himself posting against a picturesque sunset in Vietnam.

He then plastered himself in mud during a trip to the Dead Sea in Jordan with wife Julie.

Fashion designer Julie also accompanies her man to events Billy confessed are "close to their heart."

Recently, this included an event for charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, where the pair glammed up for a good cause.

The family also enjoy low-key days near their home with their grandkids, with winter walks and fresh air.

Alongside a recent Instagram snap, Billy wrote: "The best things in life are free. Have a great Sunday. Stay safe."

Meanwhile, during his time in the elite unit, Billy received an MBE for leading the mission in Iraq to rescue a Brit hostage.

He also won the Queen's Commendation for Bravery after capturing an IRA sniper by using himself as bait.

After leaving the SAS Mark was a bodyguard for Tom Cruise, Kate Moss and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Talking about his time protecting Brangelina and their brood he said he practically “fathered” the children.

He told The Sun that he worked for the celebrity couple for 18 months as part of their security detail.

In the interview, he said: "The biggest concern for them was the kidnapping of the kids, it’s all about money.

"Angie and Brad were very worried about who goes near the children."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtbyD_0jeTphc700
Billy's Instagram page gives an insight into his cosy cream-coloured home Credit: Instagram/billingham22b
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YjE4_0jeTphc700
Billy and wife Julie have charities they support which are 'close to their hearts' Credit: Instagram/billingham22b
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ruq7_0jeTphc700
They enjoy adventure on their holidays, including mud at the Dead Sea Credit: Instagram/billingham22b

