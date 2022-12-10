Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Former five-star LSU commit enters transfer portal
Aaron Anderson was one of the top recruits in the country for the class of 2022. He was rated as a five-star and the No. 23 player in the country on Rivals, and he announced his intention to transfer away from Alabama on Monday. Anderson played his high school ball...
saturdaytradition.com
Transfer QB, Power 5 starter with over 9,000 yards reportedly set to visit Wisconsin
Expecting Wisconsin to land a transfer quarterback for the 2023 season is not particularly surprising. Graham Mertz, the starter in 2022, is in the transfer portal and Luke Fickell is likely looking for a new piece to jump-start his tenure in Madison. Determining which transfer QB is likely to land...
247Sports
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
Former Notre Dame commit picks powerhouse program
The first verbal commitment Notre Dame received in the 2023 recruiting class was from edge rusher Keon Keeley back in spring of 2021. Keeley was a big-time commitment out of Florida who along with Brenan Vernon of Ohio, gave the Irish a solid start to the future Notre Dame defensive line in a matter of days.
Financial Terms of Deion Sanders’s Colorado Contract Revealed
The new Buffaloes coach received the largest financial package in the history of the CU football program.
Nick Saban, Rival SEC Coaches Share Statements on Mike Leach
The Mississippi State coach was taken to a Jackson, Miss., hospital in “critical” condition on Sunday.
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback
Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
4-star LSU commit Kaleb Jackson set to sign after official visit
Baton Rouge (La.) Liberty Magnet running back Kaleb Jackson spent the weekend right down the street for his LSU official visit last weekend.
Texas and Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 for SEC Early?
According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma are attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.
thecomeback.com
LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision
LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision
Deion Sanders told Colorado players during his first team meeting that he would be more than happy to push plenty of them out the door. The Buffaloes' new head coach told the team that he was bringing his own "luggage" and that it was "Louis" as in Louis Vuitton. On...
thecomeback.com
New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision
The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
BREAKING: LSU Adds Commitment From Elite TE Jackson McGohan
Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process. Fast forward to a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and McGohan made the decision to commit to LSU in the blink of an eye.
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Deion Sanders’ five kids: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi It seems like there's little Deion Sanders can't do. A legendary Hall of Fame football star and former Major League Baseball player, Sanders has also dabbled in rap, appeared on his own reality television show and worked as a long-running sports analyst for the NFL Network. His latest act, however, is launching a successful football coaching career, first at HBCU Jackson State University and, as of December 2022, at Colorado University. But in addition to...
College Basketball Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released
College basketball's Week 6 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released on Monday afternoon. Purdue, 10-0 on the year, is the new No. 1 overall team in the country, according to the Associated Press top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn, Alabama and Houston,...
atozsports.com
5-star Vols commit Nico Iamaleava sees his final recruiting ranking change
2023 five-star Tennessee Vols commit Nico Iamaleava saw his final recruiting ranking (before joining the UT football program) change on Tuesday. 247Sports released their updated recruiting rankings on Tuesday and Iamaleava was ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. The California native was previously ranked...
Stoops Visiting Recruits, Portal Target With New Running Backs Coach Jay Boulware
Recruiting season is in full swing, and Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is on the move. The transfer portal window is open, while the early signing period will do the same on Dec. 21, not to mention prep for the Music City Bowl...it's a busy time for any college football coach. ...
Duke basketball in NBA: Zion Williamson dunks on former Tar Heel
Nowadays, the Zion Williamson experience is in full effect. On Tuesday night, the Duke basketball product produced a dunk that went viral, albeit in a New Orleans Pelicans loss, and it came at the expense of a former UNC basketball big man. But in fairness to Utah Jazz rookie Walker...
