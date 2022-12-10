Read full article on original website
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
Tuesday night set to be coldest of winter season so far
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City finished a $550K speed humps project. Then construction started again
On a Friday in mid-November, nearly two months after construction on her street had been completed, longtime Redwood City resident Betty Matsumoto-Schuch woke up to the sound of jackhammers. Looking out the window from her house on Hudson Street, she couldn’t believe her eyes: Workers were in the street scraping...
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
bigsurkate.blog
Highway 1 closed
Here is a lovely graphic to explain it all. Look at Mining Ridge, above Cow Cliffs:. District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. Contact:Alexa Bertola or Jim Shivers. Phone:(805) 549-3237. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. HIGHWAY 1 ALONG THE BIG SUR COAST CLOSED IN...
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
harkeraquila.com
Heavy rain falls across Bay Area as storm continues
Over two inches of rain have fallen in Santa Clara County since Dec. 1, an amount 21% higher than the average rainfall for this time of year, with strong rains and a storm continuing throughout this weekend. Heavy rain and an overcast sky persisted throughout the entire school day on...
Video gaming strongly tied to compulsive behavior in preteens, UCSF study finds
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Many preteens are eagerly waiting to open their new PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch wrapped under the Christmas tree. Researchers with UC San Francisco, however, are cautioning parents about the psychological impacts of screen time — especially video gaming — on children’s brains. A two-year study released by UC San Francisco […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dog Attack in Fremont Injures Pet Owner and Dogs, Killing One
Attack at Central Park Dog Park Kills One Canine, Injures Three Others and Harms Human. One canine was killed and three others injured, as was a human in a Fremont dog attack on December 6. According to a post on Facebook issued by the Fremont Police Department, the attack took place around 1:00 p.m. near Central Park Dog Park. The police reported the attacking dog in question was unleashed and running loose at the time of the attack.
wdayradionow.com
Startup promises flying car by 2025
(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
Round 2 of weekend storm will go until Monday; Long-term dry winter still in forecast
It's the third storm this month, but not enough to impact the current drought. However, fire officials say a wet winter does help with the dry fuels.
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
No Treble
Tower of Power Celebrates 55 Years with 2023 Tour
Oakland’s finest soul band, Tower of Power, has announced a winter tour for 2023 to celebrate the band’s 55th anniversary. The band is still led by Emilio Castillo, who founded the group in 1968 with his brother Jack Castillo, Stephen “Doc” Kupka, and bassist Francis “Rocco” Prestia.
kion546.com
‘I feel embarrassed for our city’; City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor. For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts...
