Attack at Central Park Dog Park Kills One Canine, Injures Three Others and Harms Human. One canine was killed and three others injured, as was a human in a Fremont dog attack on December 6. According to a post on Facebook issued by the Fremont Police Department, the attack took place around 1:00 p.m. near Central Park Dog Park. The police reported the attacking dog in question was unleashed and running loose at the time of the attack.

FREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO