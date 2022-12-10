ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

KRON4 News

Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KQED

Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
HAYWARD, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Highway 1 closed

Here is a lovely graphic to explain it all. Look at Mining Ridge, above Cow Cliffs:. District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. Contact:Alexa Bertola or Jim Shivers. Phone:(805) 549-3237. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. HIGHWAY 1 ALONG THE BIG SUR COAST CLOSED IN...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
harkeraquila.com

Heavy rain falls across Bay Area as storm continues

Over two inches of rain have fallen in Santa Clara County since Dec. 1, an amount 21% higher than the average rainfall for this time of year, with strong rains and a storm continuing throughout this weekend. Heavy rain and an overcast sky persisted throughout the entire school day on...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dog Attack in Fremont Injures Pet Owner and Dogs, Killing One

Attack at Central Park Dog Park Kills One Canine, Injures Three Others and Harms Human. One canine was killed and three others injured, as was a human in a Fremont dog attack on December 6. According to a post on Facebook issued by the Fremont Police Department, the attack took place around 1:00 p.m. near Central Park Dog Park. The police reported the attacking dog in question was unleashed and running loose at the time of the attack.
FREMONT, CA
wdayradionow.com

Startup promises flying car by 2025

(San Mateo, CA) -- A California start-up is promising a flying car by 2025. Alef Aeronautics from the San Francisco Bay Area wants to start delivering its 300-thousand-dollar Model A flying car to customers by end of that year. Alef is already taking deposits from potential customers. It costs 150-dollars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
No Treble

Tower of Power Celebrates 55 Years with 2023 Tour

Oakland’s finest soul band, Tower of Power, has announced a winter tour for 2023 to celebrate the band’s 55th anniversary. The band is still led by Emilio Castillo, who founded the group in 1968 with his brother Jack Castillo, Stephen “Doc” Kupka, and bassist Francis “Rocco” Prestia.
OAKLAND, CA

