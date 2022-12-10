ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

New Cheesy Home Fries Truck Opens in Downtown Austin

Austin food truck Burro Cheese Kitchen opened a french fry truck earlier this month. Homie Fries opened in the same lot at 75 Rainey Street in downtown Austin on December 2. “All of the combos are based on our approach to combine spicy, sweet, and savory in different ratios with fun ingredients,” explains co-owner Justin Burrow over email. The menu focuses on home fries loaded with cheeses, foods, and condiments. The Home Fry comes with cheddar jack cheese, jalapeno ranch, and cilantro; the Home Boy added smoked brisket and Yellow Bird hot sauce to the mix; the Rise & Fry is a breakfast version with bacon and eggs. There are also fried cookie dough bites and spicy fried pickles.
365thingsaustin.com

Gibson Winter Wonderland

The halls are decked, mistletoe is hung, and now you can walk in a Gibson Wonderland all month long! Gibson Street Bar is one of those place that goes absolutely all out foor the holidays every year. Rock around the Christmas tree, then sleigh all day while sippin’ on their...
Community Impact Austin

Legends bar reopens in Round Rock following rebrand

Sugar Daddy's closed in October for a rebrand but remains under the same ownership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The bar and lounge formerly known as Sugar Daddy's reopened under the name Legends on Dec. 12. The bar locally owned by Martin Salyer is oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895. Facebook: Sugar Daddy's Bar.
Community Impact Austin

Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening

Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
Community Impact Austin

Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities

The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
thetexastasty.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants In Austin

Chinese cuisine has a long history in Austin. Lung’s Chinese Kitchen (Austin’s first Chinese Restaurant) and other local shops have been satisfying locals for more than half a century. Today, Austin boasts a wide variety of Chinese cuisine from traditional Cantonese Dimsum and Taiwanese Boba to Szechuan and BBQ Fusion. Looking for a place to start? We’ve got you covered with these 15 local hotspots!
Eater

New Bakery With Cake Puddings and Thick Cookies Opens in East Austin

This fall, a new bakery touting cookies, cakes, and puddings opened in East Austin. Pink Sugar is found at 2823 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 105 within the Platform Apartments in the Chestnut neighborhood as of late October. Pink Sugar serves up a bunch of sweet baked goods....
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Austin Man Shock Photographer Girlfriend with Beautiful Surprise Proposal on a Cliff

Everyone in the world loves a good proposal video. And it would appear the recipe for viral success for one Austin, TX man, is kids, a cliff, and a big surprise. “She is a beautiful girl, I have known her for a while, and I know what type of person she is — it just feels right,” Maffeo told the New York Post, adding that he loves “her smile, her laugh and everything about her.
365thingsaustin.com

New Year’s Eve In Austin 2022

What are you doing on New Year’s Eve? It’s the question everyone dreads. Not to worry, we’ve compiled a list of places to spend those last precious hours of this year. The following is a round-up of ideas to help you ring in all the good things for 2023 featuring crazy themes, awesome venues, and bubbles for days.
