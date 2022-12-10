Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
2,200-acre development Thomas Ranch to build 3,500 homes west of Austin
Construction is expected to begin in 2023.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Eater
New Cheesy Home Fries Truck Opens in Downtown Austin
Austin food truck Burro Cheese Kitchen opened a french fry truck earlier this month. Homie Fries opened in the same lot at 75 Rainey Street in downtown Austin on December 2. “All of the combos are based on our approach to combine spicy, sweet, and savory in different ratios with fun ingredients,” explains co-owner Justin Burrow over email. The menu focuses on home fries loaded with cheeses, foods, and condiments. The Home Fry comes with cheddar jack cheese, jalapeno ranch, and cilantro; the Home Boy added smoked brisket and Yellow Bird hot sauce to the mix; the Rise & Fry is a breakfast version with bacon and eggs. There are also fried cookie dough bites and spicy fried pickles.
365thingsaustin.com
Gibson Winter Wonderland
The halls are decked, mistletoe is hung, and now you can walk in a Gibson Wonderland all month long! Gibson Street Bar is one of those place that goes absolutely all out foor the holidays every year. Rock around the Christmas tree, then sleigh all day while sippin’ on their...
Legends bar reopens in Round Rock following rebrand
Sugar Daddy's closed in October for a rebrand but remains under the same ownership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The bar and lounge formerly known as Sugar Daddy's reopened under the name Legends on Dec. 12. The bar locally owned by Martin Salyer is oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895. Facebook: Sugar Daddy's Bar.
37th Street Lights tradition dazzles in Austin
The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is known nationwide, but another display that brings joy to Austinites is the 37th Street Lights.
Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening
Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities
The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
Knowmadics announces first Texas office to be located in Round Rock
Knowmadics Co-founder and CEO Paul Maguire said his company selected Round Rock for their new office to "hire people, [and] find new clients and new partners" for the business. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Knowmadics, a Virginia-based defense company specializing in software, integrated solutions and training, announced Dec. 14 the opening of...
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
Police recover food trailer stolen from north Austin restaurant
Trinh Nguyen, the co-owner of Le Bleu restaurant on Research Blvd., said officers now have the bright green food trailer that someone took from a parking spot in front of her business. Details are not available yet about how police located the trailer or where they found it in Austin.
thetexastasty.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants In Austin
Chinese cuisine has a long history in Austin. Lung’s Chinese Kitchen (Austin’s first Chinese Restaurant) and other local shops have been satisfying locals for more than half a century. Today, Austin boasts a wide variety of Chinese cuisine from traditional Cantonese Dimsum and Taiwanese Boba to Szechuan and BBQ Fusion. Looking for a place to start? We’ve got you covered with these 15 local hotspots!
Eater
New Bakery With Cake Puddings and Thick Cookies Opens in East Austin
This fall, a new bakery touting cookies, cakes, and puddings opened in East Austin. Pink Sugar is found at 2823 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 105 within the Platform Apartments in the Chestnut neighborhood as of late October. Pink Sugar serves up a bunch of sweet baked goods....
Watch Austin Man Shock Photographer Girlfriend with Beautiful Surprise Proposal on a Cliff
Everyone in the world loves a good proposal video. And it would appear the recipe for viral success for one Austin, TX man, is kids, a cliff, and a big surprise. “She is a beautiful girl, I have known her for a while, and I know what type of person she is — it just feels right,” Maffeo told the New York Post, adding that he loves “her smile, her laugh and everything about her.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection in the 6600 block of Farm to Market 969 Road.
Here are 32 organizations seeking volunteers in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown area
At Ride On Center for Kids, volunteers can assist riders or take care of horses. (Courtesy Ride On Center for Kids) For those looking to lend a helping hand in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, there are several nonprofits that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. HELP THE COMMUNITY. 1....
Thief steals hopes for north Austin restaurant expansion
A surveillance camera captured someone driving a large, dark-colored truck steal a food trailer from a parking space directly in front of the Le Bleu Vietnamese restaurant, located at 9070 Research Blvd. near Burnet Road.
365thingsaustin.com
New Year’s Eve In Austin 2022
What are you doing on New Year’s Eve? It’s the question everyone dreads. Not to worry, we’ve compiled a list of places to spend those last precious hours of this year. The following is a round-up of ideas to help you ring in all the good things for 2023 featuring crazy themes, awesome venues, and bubbles for days.
Why does this part of Cedar Park see more mental health calls?
Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.
