Austin food truck Burro Cheese Kitchen opened a french fry truck earlier this month. Homie Fries opened in the same lot at 75 Rainey Street in downtown Austin on December 2. “All of the combos are based on our approach to combine spicy, sweet, and savory in different ratios with fun ingredients,” explains co-owner Justin Burrow over email. The menu focuses on home fries loaded with cheeses, foods, and condiments. The Home Fry comes with cheddar jack cheese, jalapeno ranch, and cilantro; the Home Boy added smoked brisket and Yellow Bird hot sauce to the mix; the Rise & Fry is a breakfast version with bacon and eggs. There are also fried cookie dough bites and spicy fried pickles.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO