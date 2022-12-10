Ben Shelton on the ATP side and Daria Saville on the WTA side improved their ranking the most in the previous 12 months as both are set to finish the year in the top 100. Saville was a very good player back in the day and being away from the sport did not change that as the Australian was able to catch up rather quickly. She started posting good results early in the year and it continued up until the WTA event in Japan when she injured her knee. It's not clear when she'll be back to tennis as it is a tricky injury.

2 DAYS AGO