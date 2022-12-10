Read full article on original website
Venus Williams, James Blake suggested as possible candidates for US Davis Cup captaincy following speculation of current captain Mardy Fish's exit
Former WTA World No.1 Venus Williams, Rajeev Ram, and James Blake are among the names that have been put forward by some tennis experts after the emergence of reports of Mardy Fish giving up the captaincy of the United States Davis Cup team. Fish, who replaced Jim Courier as the...
Tiafoe jokes with Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup $1m haul: "Let me get some of that bag bro"
Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz on social media after the latter won the 2022 Tennis Diriyah Cup earning himself a huge 'bag' as his Davis Cup teammate called it. The Diriyah Tennis Cup assembled a pretty strong field for many reasons but nobody would really dispute that one million in prize for the winner was not a huge draw for most. Taylor Fritz ended up being the winner pocketing that money and Tiafoe joked with him on social media after the triumph.
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua reveals admiration for Kyrgios and shifting opinion after Usyk loss: “Now I can understand it because I’ve experienced it, that anger and emotion of losing”
Boxing great Anthony Joshua came to appreciate the passion Kyrgios shows on the court after watching him at Wimbledon and experiencing similar anger. Joshua admitted that he's not a huge tennis fan but he did follow Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon as there was so much media attention around it. The British boxer found Kyrgios a bit 'crazy' to begin with but understood his passion when he experienced similar emotions after his loss to Usyk:
Kyrgios responds to Tennis Australia after losing out on Newcombe Medal to Barty: "Lol! No respect at all."
Nick Kyrgios slammed Tennis Australia on Instagram reposting a picture by Sportskeeda where they compared his 2022 stats to Barty's in relation to the latter winning the Newcombe Medal. Barty won her 5th Newcombe Medal which is the highest sporting honour a person in Australia can get and it was...
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it hard initially to let go from tennis: "It's true that it was a bit hard the first 2 months, but now it's fine"
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it quite hard to let go of tennis after his retirement earlier this year at Roland Garros but he's now in a good place after adjusting to it. Much of Tsonga's life revolved around tennis up until recently when he finally said goodbye to the sport in Paris. It was at Roland Garros with a solid showing against Casper Ruud who ended up being in the final a week later. It took some time for Tsonga to adjust to his new life particularly because he had so much free time compared to before:
Eight Time Wimbledon Winner Recalls When A Guard Would Not Let Him In
Multiple trophy winning tennis champion, the utter legend that is Roger Federer, made an appearance on United States television programme The Daily Show this week and his interview with host Trevor Noah, was unsurprisingly very humble and also incredibly entertaining, as per British Gambler. The interview covered quite a wide...
Serena Williams named in class action suit regarding misleading promotion of NFT's
Serena Williams has been named in a class action lawsuit about her participation in the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT company. The rise of NFTs last year prompted many celebrities to jump on board for a quick profit. We've seen many athletes participate in many kinds of NFT operations and Serena Williams promoted Bored Apes. The lawsuit claims that celebrities promoted the NFTs at artificially inflated prices without disclosing their personal stakes or other interests.
Federer awarded honorary Swiss Sports Award, receives standing ovation during presentation
Roger Federer was recently honoured during a ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland where he was given the honorary Swiss Sports Award for everything he did. Listing everything that Federer did would take too long so we're not going to do it. Most tennis fans are quite familiar with it and since he retired recently, tributes have been going his way. His country honoured him with the Swiss Sports Award with a ceremony in Zurich recently where he was warmly embraced.
Ashleigh Barty defeats Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur to win fifth consecutive Newcombe Medal
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty was awarded the Newcombe Medal for 2022 at the Australian Tennis Awards at Melbourne’s Crown Casino on Monday night. Despite spending the majority of the year in retirement, she took home the honors for a record fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old was recognized for...
Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favourite Award ending Federer's 19 year reign
Rafael Nadal ended Federer's 19-year reign in the Fans' Favourite category at the ATP Awards as he won the 2022 edition of it due to Federer not being nominated. This was the first year Federer was not nominated for the ATP Fans' Favourite Award due to simply being inactive and it allowed Nadal to win the award. It's quite significant in demonstrating just how popular Federer is among fans as he won it every year for the past 19 years which is just incredible.
Rennae Stubbs believes wrong call made on WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award: "As much as I adore Tatjana Maria, Daria Saville deserved this award"
Former doubles number one Rennae Stubbs came out in support for Daria Saville believing her to be more deserving of the WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award. It's not the first time Stubbs is saying that as she made a comment on the ward a few years back when a fan asked her whether Serena Williams deserved it. Stubbs recently coached Williams at the US Open and remains a passionate fan of the sport. She said that in her mind, Daria Gaville deserved the award the most and she's now doubled down after Tatjana Maria got it.
Murray on Federer's farewell: "Finishing alongside Nadal just felt right"
Andy Murray was present for the retirement of Roger Federer in London as he was part of Team Europe for the 2022 Laver Cup and he found it fitting. The final match of Roger Federer's professional career was a doubles match played for Team Europe alongside his friend and rival Rafael Nadal. They wrote so many chapters of tennis history together that it was very fitting for them to share the court once more for the final chapter of Federer's career.
Juan Carlos Ferrero seals ATP Coach of the Year after record-breaking season for Alcaraz
The coach of Carlos Alcaraz, former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero was named the ATP coach of the year after leading his player to a grand slam victory and the number one ranking. Carlos Alcaraz has had an amazing year, far better than he or his coach Juan Carlos...
Daria Saville and Ben Shelton make biggest strides in 2022 according to year end ranking lists
Ben Shelton on the ATP side and Daria Saville on the WTA side improved their ranking the most in the previous 12 months as both are set to finish the year in the top 100. Saville was a very good player back in the day and being away from the sport did not change that as the Australian was able to catch up rather quickly. She started posting good results early in the year and it continued up until the WTA event in Japan when she injured her knee. It's not clear when she'll be back to tennis as it is a tricky injury.
Rune saves match point in beating De Minaur in exhibition tournament Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage
Holger Rune is back to swinging racquets as the Danish player took on Alex de Minaur in an exhibition event in France and he proved better beating him 5-7 7-6 6-4. Winning is France is just something Holger Rune does well as he demonstrated it a couple of times already. He was brilliant at Roland Garros earlier this year and followed that up with some more amazing tennis later in the year winning the Paris Masters. He won another match on French soil as he won the Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage exhibition.
2023 Hobart International WTA Entry List featuring Bouzkova, Mertens, Cornet and Putintseva
With the Australian Open weeks away, the players on the WTA tour will be looking to hone their skills ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season at the Hobart International, which will run from January 9-14 2023 in Hobart, Australia. A WTA 250 event, the Hobart International will...
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis honored with Fans' Favorite Doubles Duo award in 2022 ATP Awards
After a breakout season in which they won the Australian Open doubles title and debuted at the ATP Finals, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have yet another reason to smile at the close of the year. The Australians have been voted as the Fans' Favorite doubles team in the 2022 ATP Awards.
Alcaraz expects to be the hunted in 2023 instead of the hunter: "Everyone will want to beat me"
Carlos Alcaraz expects quite a tough season in 2023 as he thinks most players will be gunning to take him down after his success this year. The Spaniard finished the year as number one after playing a surprisingly good season overall winning a grand slam in the process as well as a few ATP 1000 Masters. It certainly will make things harder for him because there will be more pressure than before. Speaking to the media, he admitted that he had time to gather his thoughts on everything that happened in the previous year:
2023 Adelaide International 2 WTA Entry List featuring Swiatek, Jabeur, Garcia and Badosa
Several of the top stars on the WTA circuit will hope to start their 2023 season on the right foot, with the Adelaide International iI tournament taking place immediately after Adelaide International I but before the Australian Open. A WTA 500 event, Adelaide 2 will run from January 9-14 2023...
