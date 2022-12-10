Read full article on original website
Daria Saville and Ben Shelton make biggest strides in 2022 according to year end ranking lists
Ben Shelton on the ATP side and Daria Saville on the WTA side improved their ranking the most in the previous 12 months as both are set to finish the year in the top 100. Saville was a very good player back in the day and being away from the sport did not change that as the Australian was able to catch up rather quickly. She started posting good results early in the year and it continued up until the WTA event in Japan when she injured her knee. It's not clear when she'll be back to tennis as it is a tricky injury.
Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favourite Award ending Federer's 19 year reign
Rafael Nadal ended Federer's 19-year reign in the Fans' Favourite category at the ATP Awards as he won the 2022 edition of it due to Federer not being nominated. This was the first year Federer was not nominated for the ATP Fans' Favourite Award due to simply being inactive and it allowed Nadal to win the award. It's quite significant in demonstrating just how popular Federer is among fans as he won it every year for the past 19 years which is just incredible.
Murray on Federer's farewell: "Finishing alongside Nadal just felt right"
Andy Murray was present for the retirement of Roger Federer in London as he was part of Team Europe for the 2022 Laver Cup and he found it fitting. The final match of Roger Federer's professional career was a doubles match played for Team Europe alongside his friend and rival Rafael Nadal. They wrote so many chapters of tennis history together that it was very fitting for them to share the court once more for the final chapter of Federer's career.
Ashleigh Barty defeats Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur to win fifth consecutive Newcombe Medal
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty was awarded the Newcombe Medal for 2022 at the Australian Tennis Awards at Melbourne’s Crown Casino on Monday night. Despite spending the majority of the year in retirement, she took home the honors for a record fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old was recognized for...
Venus Williams, James Blake suggested as possible candidates for US Davis Cup captaincy following speculation of current captain Mardy Fish's exit
Former WTA World No.1 Venus Williams, Rajeev Ram, and James Blake are among the names that have been put forward by some tennis experts after the emergence of reports of Mardy Fish giving up the captaincy of the United States Davis Cup team. Fish, who replaced Jim Courier as the...
VIDEO: Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs and Kim Clijsters marvel at differently-abled tennis star's talents
Billie Jean King, Stubbs and Clijsters all were impressed with differently-abled tennis star's talent which he showed on the courts recently. The former legendary players were truly impressed by the display of amazing skill that captured the attention of many fans around the world. It was posted on Twitter by journalist Blair Henley who captioned the video:
Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"
Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
Tiger Woods Reveals Son Charlie Outdrove Him For The First Time
The 15-time Major winner has admitted the 13-year-old achieved the feat for the first time recently
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua reveals admiration for Kyrgios and shifting opinion after Usyk loss: “Now I can understand it because I’ve experienced it, that anger and emotion of losing”
Boxing great Anthony Joshua came to appreciate the passion Kyrgios shows on the court after watching him at Wimbledon and experiencing similar anger. Joshua admitted that he's not a huge tennis fan but he did follow Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon as there was so much media attention around it. The British boxer found Kyrgios a bit 'crazy' to begin with but understood his passion when he experienced similar emotions after his loss to Usyk:
Kyrgios responds to Tennis Australia after losing out on Newcombe Medal to Barty: "Lol! No respect at all."
Nick Kyrgios slammed Tennis Australia on Instagram reposting a picture by Sportskeeda where they compared his 2022 stats to Barty's in relation to the latter winning the Newcombe Medal. Barty won her 5th Newcombe Medal which is the highest sporting honour a person in Australia can get and it was...
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it hard initially to let go from tennis: "It's true that it was a bit hard the first 2 months, but now it's fine"
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it quite hard to let go of tennis after his retirement earlier this year at Roland Garros but he's now in a good place after adjusting to it. Much of Tsonga's life revolved around tennis up until recently when he finally said goodbye to the sport in Paris. It was at Roland Garros with a solid showing against Casper Ruud who ended up being in the final a week later. It took some time for Tsonga to adjust to his new life particularly because he had so much free time compared to before:
Juan Carlos Ferrero seals ATP Coach of the Year after record-breaking season for Alcaraz
The coach of Carlos Alcaraz, former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero was named the ATP coach of the year after leading his player to a grand slam victory and the number one ranking. Carlos Alcaraz has had an amazing year, far better than he or his coach Juan Carlos...
Rune named 2022 ATP Newcomer of the Year
Holger Rune finished last year at the Next Gen Finals in Milan and he nearly made the ATP Finals this year by finishing his year at the ATP Masters in Paris with a trophy. That trophy was not the only trophy he won this year as he won his first in Munich earlier this year. He also won Stockholm and had a couple of other notable results along the way as well. It's been a crazy rise by the Danish player with most of coming late in the season. Still, all of that was more than enough for him to win the 2022 ATP Newcomer of the Year Award.
Federer awarded honorary Swiss Sports Award, receives standing ovation during presentation
Roger Federer was recently honoured during a ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland where he was given the honorary Swiss Sports Award for everything he did. Listing everything that Federer did would take too long so we're not going to do it. Most tennis fans are quite familiar with it and since he retired recently, tributes have been going his way. His country honoured him with the Swiss Sports Award with a ceremony in Zurich recently where he was warmly embraced.
Moutet hopes to continue to rise to new heights after reaching career high in 2022 despite controversial moments
Corentin Moutet had a veyr interesting season packed with ups and downs and also some controversy but he hopes to keep his improvement going in 2023. Moutet started the year with high hopes and despite encouraging play early in the year he stumbled for a while. Eventually, he rediscovered his form late in the year stringing together a couple of strong results on the ATP and Challenger level to rise all the way to number 51. It's the ranking he ended the year with and it's his career-best ranking as well.
Rennae Stubbs believes wrong call made on WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award: "As much as I adore Tatjana Maria, Daria Saville deserved this award"
Former doubles number one Rennae Stubbs came out in support for Daria Saville believing her to be more deserving of the WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award. It's not the first time Stubbs is saying that as she made a comment on the ward a few years back when a fan asked her whether Serena Williams deserved it. Stubbs recently coached Williams at the US Open and remains a passionate fan of the sport. She said that in her mind, Daria Gaville deserved the award the most and she's now doubled down after Tatjana Maria got it.
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Azarenka, Badosa, Jabeur, Vekic take in the World Cup with many in Qatar before World Tennis League
Football fever is felt among tennis players with many of them soaking in the World Cup experience in Qatar cheering on their teams if they are playing. Victoria Azarenka was one of the first to check in tagging herself during the iconic Saudia Arabia win over Argentina. She was there to watch Messi play as it was a dream of hers. Some other players in attendance cheered on their national teams such as Paula Badosa who was there to watch Spain play against Morocco.
WTA Awards winners confirmed including Swiatek, Qinwen Zheng and Haddad-Maia
The WTA Awards have been announced with Swiatek, Zheng Haddad-Maia among the winners of the most prestigious yearly tennis awards. The nomination list was stacked with great players that demonstrated amazing tennis skill all year long and some of the winners were anticipated by many. As most people knew, Iga Swiatek did get crowned as the best player this year which earned her another accolade as she was declared the WTA Player of the year.
