San Diego, CA

Jackass star Bam Margera is 'on the road to recovery' after battling a severe case of pneumonia and catching Covid 'in the hospital'

By Jarret Thomas Sackman, Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jackass star Bam Margera is on 'the road to recovery' after battling a severe case of pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19.

The former professional skateboarder, 43, was admitted to a San Diego hospital early this week and was allegedly put on a ventilator in the ICU. He reportedly then tested positive for Covid while at the facility.

Margera's family posted a statement to his Instagram Friday night, confirming his hospitalization and assuring fans that he will soon be discharged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZW1kt_0jeTG51r00
On the mend: Bam Margera, 43, is reportedly on 'the road to recovery' after battling a severe case of pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19. The Jackass star was admitted to a San Diego hospital early this week and was allegedly put on a ventilator in the ICU

'Bam was recently hospitalized,' wrote the Margera family. 'Fortunately, he is now testing negative for Covid and receiving care for pneumonia.'

'Bam is on the road to recovery,' they continued, 'and thankfully will be discharged soon.'

'We ask and thank you for your positive prayers.'

Bam's 2.4 million Instagram followers filled the comments section with well-wishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9iM1_0jeTG51r00
Positive news: Margera's family posted a statement to his Instagram Friday night, confirming his hospitalization and assuring fans that he will soon be discharged 

'Sending positive energy and love to my bro,' wrote DJ Steve Aoki.

'So happy to hear it's not as bad as we originally thought,' wrote a fan. 'Just said a healing prayer for him, love ya bamfam.'

'My prayers are with Bam and his family,' wrote another fan of Margera. 'Rest up and come back stronger!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAGTr_0jeTG51r00
A difficult year: This recent health struggle caps off a difficult year for Bam. The reality star has been in rehab multiple times for substance abuse, leaving a court-ordered treatment facility in early September

This recent health struggle caps off a difficult year for Bam – real name Brandon Cole Margera.

The reality star has been in rehab multiple times for substance abuse, leaving a court-ordered treatment facility in early September.

It wasn't the first incident of him abandoning treatment as Bam had previously disappeared from the facility twice over the summer.

Margera has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, sharing with the public last year that his dependence on Adderall and painkillers were a result of his dangerous stunts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVegq_0jeTG51r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2q2Z_0jeTG51r00
Dark times: Margera has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, sharing with the public last year that his dependence on Adderall and painkillers were a result of his dangerous stunts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jX317_0jeTG51r00

In May, the skateboarder celebrated 'one year of treatment' for drug and alcohol abuse at a Boca Raton facility and planned on attending outpatient treatment classes for the next two months.

Just a few weeks later, his troubles began.

Bam went missing on June 13 and was found days later in a hotel by Sheriff's deputies and a crisis intervention team.

The reality star claimed that he left the treatment center because of concern for his 4-year-old son Phoenix Wolf.

The reality star alleged that he was being kept from his son and worried that he would not be able to raise him if he was in rehab.

Bam has reportedly been estranged from his wife Nikki Boyd, who allegedly hasn't made attempts to contact him since he has been in rehab.

A broken wrist, suicidal thoughts and a war with the creators of Jackass have all plagued the troubled skateboarder throughout these last few years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6c81_0jeTG51r00
Multiple struggles: A broken wrist, suicidal thoughts and a war with the creators of Jackass have all plagued the troubled skateboarder throughout these last few years

Comments / 31

Maria cobbs
3d ago

I know how it feels I caught covid pneumonia the first week of November of last year had it for 3 months had no voice for 3 months finally had a voice January 22nd I was very blessed I had an angel on my shoulder I don't ever want to experience that ever again worse feeling ever

Reply(2)
2
 

