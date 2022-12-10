Read full article on original website
Phil Beach
4d ago
the only time you need a star ID is if you have business in a Federal Court House or if you're flying international
Reply(15)
6
Babs Bunny
3d ago
No reason to get a yellow star on a driver's license. Passport or passport card will get you on any airplane or federal building. Stupid idea from the beginning putting a frikkn yellow star on it.
Reply(1)
3
Larry Martin
4d ago
I already have a real ID I don't need a new one,I don't fly and I don't need to go to a federal building.
Reply(1)
8
Related
proclaimerscv.com
$600 Tax Rebates Will Be Released In Idaho Before New Year
Idaho Latest: Tax Rebate 2022, Up to $600 To Be Claimed Prior To New year. Idaho residents are permitted to receive their special section tax refund for $300 for at least each person (single filers) and $600 for double filers (joint filers). Dissemination of tax rebates has already begun, led by Idaho Tax Officials.
Two stimulus checks before Christmas for many people in Idaho
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
Idaho Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Pause as Funds run dry
The Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to pause applications for emergency rental assistance funds on Dec. 29 because federal funds are quickly running dry for areas beyond Ada County — a problem the agency hopes the Idaho Legislature can help with in January. The Emergency Rental Assistance program...
The Deadline to Enroll for Health Insurance in Idaho is December 15
BOISE — Idahoans looking for 2023 health insurance coverage have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to apply and enroll in a plan through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho. Idahoans who do not have affordable coverage through their employer and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare can enroll through the exchange at YourHealthIdaho.org.
Idaho Governor Brad Little Signs Executive Order Banning TikTok from State-Issued Devices and Networks
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little issued an executive order banning TikTok on state-issued devices and networks. “The communist Chinese government can use TikTok to collect critical information from our state and federal government, and we are taking this step to protect Idahoans and Americans from the sinister motives of a foreign government that does not share our values and seeks to weaken and manipulate our country,” Governor Little said. “This new ban to eliminate TikTok from state-issued devices and networks will help protect national security and Idahoans’ data.”
Idaho Reddit User Makes Case For Weed Over Authorized Alcoholism
The alcohol versus marijuana debate is one that has been carried out by healthcare professionals for decades. A recent Idaho Reddit user bluntly, and astutely, questioned the state's willingness to allow bottles to empty over cached bowls. Many of us have errands to run on our lunch breaks. For many...
Idaho residents to receive Social Security income boost
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. In fact, Idaho residents are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said, there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
Idaho one of few states with no appropriated funds for domestic violence services
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Dec. 12 on Idaho Reports. Idaho is one of the only states that provides no general fund dollars for domestic violence services, outside of funding the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance. Idaho does have a dedicated fund that generates $15 per marriage license, $20 per […] The post Idaho one of few states with no appropriated funds for domestic violence services appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big...
Why Your Packages and Mail Are Missing in the Magic Valley and Where They Are
There are less than two weeks until Christmas and many of us are checking the mail daily for packages that have been ordered as gifts. Perhaps you are expecting a package from someone, or you have ordered something online for your children, your partner, or somebody else. The mail service and delivery companies are busy this time of year and it isn't uncommon to see packages arrive a day or two later than their expected delivery date. It is a problem though when one of the people that is supposed to be delivering them, decides to stop doing so daily, and that has happened recently in the Magic Valley.
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
Idaho Senators Demand Amends for Military Members Punished Over Refusal of COVID Vaccine
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch recently joined Republican Senate colleagues in successfully securing a provision in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to rollback a COVID vaccine mandate for military service members from a COVID vaccine mandate. The Senators say the provision does not address the penalties and discharges previously incurred, and have sent a letter to President Biden requesting that reparations be made.
Deaths Among Pregnant Women in Idaho More Than Doubled in 2020, Says Report
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal...
proclaimerscv.com
850,000 Residents in Maine Will Receive Inflation Relief Checks, Are You Eligible?
A Statement From Mills Administration Was Said That Inflation Relief Checks Were Given To More Than 850,000 Maine People. The Mills Administration announced today that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state all of this was because the deadline to file a 2021 income tax return is now closed.
eastidahonews.com
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
You Probably Drive By Idaho’s Most Interesting Cemetery All The Time [pics]
How many times have you driven through the intersection of Chinden and Cloverdale? Has Joplin Cemetery ever caught your eye at a red light, or maybe as you were passing by?. After years of admiring this cemetery from afar, our team decided to pay their respects to the pioneer families who established the Treasure Valley we all know and love today.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 40