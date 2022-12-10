ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellie Goulding catches the eye in a figure-hugging jumpsuit and white boots as she takes to the stage at the ART for All concert in Sydney

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Ellie Goulding put on an energetic display as she took to the stage at the ART for All concert celebrating the Art Gallery of New South Wales at The Domain in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

The singer, 35, wore an eye-catching black and white jumpsuit with a tulip patterns printed across it.

She showed off her incredible figure in her skin-tight ensemble and opted for a pair of white knee-high boots to complete the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhYqn_0jeTCeV500
Born to perform: Ellie Goulding, 35, put on an energetic display as she took to the stage at the ART for All concert in Sydney, Australia on Saturday

Ellie was seen throwing a number of dance moves as she performed, whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

She styled her glossy brunette locks loosely in natural waves and accentuated her natural beauty with a high glamour make-up palette.

It comes after Ellie said her chronic anxiety is so severe she needs to 'numb' herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLWGE_0jeTCeV500
Showstopper: The singer wore an eye-catching black and white jumpsuit with a pattern of tulips across it at the event which celebrated the Art Gallery of New South Wales

The pop star said she is overjoyed by the occasions she isn't gripped by panic and finds solace in music and exercise.

She told Stellar Magazine: 'I get such chronic anxiety that in the rare moments I don't have anxiety, I feel so happy and full of joy that I'm not having it.

'If I am in an anxious state, I don't feel things. I numb myself to everything.

'But art can bring something positive out of you, especially if you rediscover an artist you love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxeYG_0jeTCeV500
In style: Ellie wore a pair of white boots to match the same colour in her skintight ensemble while on stage

'Running (for fitness) was such a good way to... honestly, I owe it to that to staying sort of relatively sane, I suppose.'

Ellie told in January on social media she has been struggling every day to control her anxiety after having her son Arthur Ever Winter in 2021 with husband Caspar, who she married in August 2019.

She wrote on social media: 'This year has also been the hardest of my life. I've struggled daily, nightly, hourly with a kind of panic I didn't even know existed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9RvE_0jeTCeV500
Star quality: Ellie was seen throwing a number of dance moves as she performed, whipping the crowd into a frenzy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g34KE_0jeTCeV500

'While the moments of being on stage in front of all of you have been some of the most exhilarating and calming, this year I have been struggling.

'If I was to really think about it, my anxiety has dictated quite a lot of my life and career, and I feel sad about that.

'But it has also made me who I am, and sometimes at my most terrified, when I feel there is no escape from the sheer panic and dread in my heart and brain, I remind myself that I can feel.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AOpS_0jeTCeV500
Troubles: It comes after Ellie recently said her chronic anxiety is so severe she needs to 'numb' herself

