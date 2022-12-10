ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He should be more generous' – Roy Keane teases Jordan Henderson for making him pay for breakfast when they last met up

By Gary Stonehouse
 4 days ago

ROY KEANE has jokingly told Jordan Henderson he needs to “be a bit more generous” after he lumped the Irishman with a breakfast bill.

The Manchester United legend was manager at Sunderland when the 32-year-old midfielder was coming through his hometown club’s academy into the first-team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZNRC_0jeTB2Cd00
Roy Keane has jokingly Credit: Twitter @itvfootball
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KkdV_0jeTB2Cd00
Jordan Henderson recently met the Irishman for breakfast but left him to foot the bill Credit: Getty

Keane left Sunderland in 2008 while Henderson went to earn rave reviews with the Black Cats before his big-money move to Liverpool in 2011.

Despite the pair not working together since, Keane and Henderson have apparently continued their friendship.

And ahead of England’s crunch World Cup quarter-final with France, Keane revealed that he had recently met-up with the Anfield skipper.

However, he teased the North East ace for leaving him to pay for the grub.

Speaking on ITV, Keane said: “I’ve always liked Jordan, always liked him as a kid and he’s a pretty humble guy.

“Saying that, I did meet him a few months ago for breakfast and I had to pay.

“He should be a bit more generous.”

Meanwhile, Henderson is now one-half of England’s new bromance.

He and Jude Bellingham, the midfielder who has shone so far in Qatar, have become unlikely pals.

The Borussia Dortmund man has been praised for his maturity, on and off the field, but he also respects his elders.

And after the pair of them drove England to victory against Senegal, he demanded that everyone else recognise Henderson’s contribution.

Bellingham tweeted four photos of him setting up and celebrating the Liverpool captain’s opening goal with him, with the caption: "Put some respect on his name."

