Team Scores: Girls – North Surry 57 West Stokes 55; Boys – West Stokes 70 North Surry 40 […]DANBURY – North Stokes hosted Starmount on Tuesday with both the boys and girls team splitting with the Rams. The boys’ team jumped out early and beat the visitors 77-48, while the girls’ team suffered its first loss of the season. […]DANBURY – North Stokes’ Blaze Lawson decided to stay close to home and signed his letter-of-intent to play baseball for Surry Community College last month. The senior had several schools in Virginia on his radar including Ferrum College. […]WALNUT COVE –...

