westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY BIZNOTES: Boutique crawl; West Seattle Runner’s ‘Christmas Light Run’; Thunder Road Guitars/Bass Shop special hours
BOUTIQUE CRAWL: Thanks to Alisa for the tip. Tomorrow night (Thursday, December 15), seven West Seattle Junction shops open their doors for a “boutique crawl,” 5-8 pm – see them listed here. CHRISTMAS LIGHT RUN: West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) coordinates many group runs every year, but...
westseattleblog.com
Running, poetry, music, more on the list for your West Seattle Wednesday!
From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here are notes for the rest of today/tonight:. DONATION DRIVES: Toys, warm clothing, food – all are needed to help people in our community, and some of the drives are in their final days – see the list in our Holiday Guide.
westseattleblog.com
Free coffee, free concert, evening bazaar, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Millipede, photographed at Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller) Here’s your Tuesday list, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. CITY COUNCIL X 2: The Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting that started at 9:30 am will include consideration of confirming Adrian Diaz as Seattle Police Chief (agenda here); the full-council meeting at 2 pm includes Design Review program changes (agenda here). Both are viewable via Seattle Channel.
westseattleblog.com
TREE TIME: Last days for two West Seattle lots
Planning on getting a Christmas tree soon? Time is running out for two West Seattle tree lots. First, from the nonprofit-benefiting lot at Holy Rosary School:. The Holy Rosary School tree lot is in the final week of sales. A fresh load of trees arrived Monday night, with another due on Wednesday. If you haven’t found a tree yet, hurry and stop in before they are gone. The lot is scheduled to close for the season after Saturday, December 17th, barring inventory. Wreaths, garland and poinsettias (in partnership with Hope Lutheran) are also available for sale. Proceeds to benefit Holy Rosary School, Hope Lutheran (poinsettias only), West Seattle Food Bank, and Hickman House. Open weekdays at 4 pm and weekends at 9 am, closing 8 pm nightly.
westseattleblog.com
The list for your West Seattle Monday
(Sunday’s sunset, photographed by Marc Milrod) Here’s what’s up for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. DONATION DRIVES: Less than one week until Hanukkah and less than two weeks until Christmas – some holiday donation drives have already wrapped up, but others continue, and today is another great day to give! The list in our Holiday Guide includes unwrapped toys at John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (2600 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) – details here; warm clothing at Dave Newman State Farm Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), more info here; and a food drive at Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW), open 10 am-6 pm, with a bin across the street at Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) after-hours.
westseattleblog.com
WATER TAXI ALERT: Service reductions Thursday, with only one boat available for both routes
Metro‘s not only down buses – now it’s down another boat – Water Taxi service has lost a boat to propeller damage, again. The M/V Doc Maynard, recently repaired after damage last month, is out of service again, which led to one round-trip cancellation on each WT route this evening, and will bring more cuts tomorrow, as just announced:
westseattleblog.com
TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: For the birds
Now that drier weather is here, you might be considering a trip out to look at Christmas lights. We’re continuing to showcase at least one West Seattle display every night. Tonight’s photo is from Valerie:. Merry Christmas!. Come look at the Puffins bringing presents to the Penguin Party...
westseattleblog.com
ORCAS: Dive deeper into Southern Residents’ status at The Whale Trail’s gathering Thursday
(L pod in Puget Sound – photo by M, Sears, permit 21348) Maybe you’ve been lucky enough to see Southern Resident Killer Whales during one of their recent appearances off West Seattle. It’s a thrilling sight – but also troubling to know they remain endangered, with their population still near a historic low. What are researchers finding? What can you do to help? If you can spare a little time this Thursday night, you can find out at The Whale Trail‘s next gathering, here in West Seattle. Here’s the invitation:
westseattleblog.com
Celebration of Life planned Saturday for James C. Haury, 1941-2022
Family and friends will gather Saturday to celebrate the life of James C. Haury. Here’s the remembrance being shared with his community:. Lifetime West Seattle resident and Marine Mechanic Jim Haury died after a short illness. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Born in...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Metro bus shortage, one week in
(Added image: Our inbox screen, filled with less than half-hour’s worth of Metro alerts since we published this story) One week has passed since we first reported December 6th that Metro had taken 126 of its 1,500 buses out of service because of a steering “defect” discovered by drivers. (We reported the specific buses involved in this followup.) Metro was working with the manufacturer, New Flyer, to fix the defect. We asked Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer how many have been returned to service so far: “We returned 3 affected New Flyer coaches to service using 3 new steering columns that were delivered by bus manufacturer New Flyer. We’re working closely with New Flyer on replacement parts and don’t yet have a timeline available.” In the meantime, trip cancellations, and in some cases temporary route suspensions, continue; the north West Seattle routes such as 56 and 57 have been particularly hard-hit. We asked Switzer why those routes and not some others with low ridership, for example, the 22. Here’s his explanation:
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! State championship for U11 boys’ soccer team from West Seattle
Meet the newest champs from West Seattle! The report and photo were sent by Scott Rosenstock:. This past Saturday at Starfire in Tukwila, the 2022 South Sound United League (SSUL) Boys U11 team from West Seattle won the State Recreational Cup Championship! They defeated the Chinqually Booters Thunder from Olympia (who happened to be the State Champs last year). A hard-fought battle between both teams in the cold rain ended regulation and overtime with the score 0-0, so they went to penalty kicks to decide the champion. West Seattle came away victorious, outscoring the Thunder 3-1 in penalties.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two drugstores robbed, 1 person in custody
3:13 PM: Police are arriving at Bartell Drugs in Jefferson Square to investigate a reported robbery. According to what dispatch has told officers so far, the robber gave a clerk a note demanding cash and saying he had a gun, though none was seen, and got away with “cash from the pharmacy drawer.” The description so far is (updated) white, male, 5’7″, medium build, dark jacket over hoodie (“several layers on”), “knit cap with some yellow,” light pants. They’re not sure if he got away on foot or in a vehicle.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday begins
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 14th. –Metro is still down buses for repairs – they tell us three of the 126 have been repaired as of Tuesday afternoon (more info in a separate story later) – so keep a close watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
westseattleblog.com
Use an RPZ to exclude RVs? Harbor/Alki residents meet with city reps regarding that and 18 other priorities
Would an RPZ be a better tool to discourage RV encampments on Harbor Avenue?. But that’s just part of the 19-item wish list that they’ve been pursuing, titled “Top Priorities to Tackle Crime, RVs and Encampments, and Dangerous Streets” – see it here. Part of the purpose of last night’s meeting was to get updates. Here’s who was on the city panel:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Here’s how you can help Friends of West Seattle Elementary reach its first big goal
Last week, we told you about our area’s newest Parent Teacher Organization, Friends of West Seattle Elementary. Today, they’re announcing the launch of their first-ever fundraising campaign, and explaining why they’re turning to the peninsula-wide community for help:. The newly established Parent Teacher Organization at West Seattle...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Checking again on long-closed Hiawatha Community Center
We’ve received a new round of questions about the status of Hiawatha Community Center, where the pandemic closure segued into a closure for what was supposed to be an imminent upgrade project – which still hasn’t started. For many months, Seattle Parks‘ reply to “why hasn’t the work started yet?” has been “we’re waiting for a federal grant” but that approval was believed to be imminent. That was the answer when we asked back in June, and it’s what the Admiral Neighborhood Association was told in September. (One big reason it matters to ANA – they’re still trying to bring back their summer-concert series, which has historically been held at Hiawatha.) So we asked Parks again – and “waiting for the grant” is still the answer. The grant has been described as half a million dollars, about a quarter of the project’s funding, Previously, Parks had said they couldn’t start work because that might affect their eligibility for the grant but now, Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor tells WSB, “We are moving forward with the project and hope that FEMA grant approval comes before bidding. We are making building code updates to the design and anticipate the project will go out to bid in early spring 2023 with construction starting in May 2023.” The previously announced expected duration of the project is nine months, so even if work does start next spring, that means Hiawatha wouldn’t reopen any sooner than early 2024. The upgrades it’s supposed to get have been listed as “electrical repairs, water and sewer pipe replacements, furnace and water heater repairs, roof replacement, and more.”
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: South Seattle College staff member killed in parking lot incident
(WSB photo: TCIS detective and their vehicles at the scene, which is next to a white pickup truck just off screen left) 8:48 PM: Detectives from the Seattle Police Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are in the south lot at South Seattle College, investigating a fatal incident. Detective Valerie Carson tells us, “A deceased adult female was found pinned between a vehicle and the curb. Based on surveillance footage, it appears to be an accident. Not clear exactly how it happened but not deemed suspicious at this time. TCIS responded and will lead investigation.”
westseattleblog.com
You asked, so we asked: Why do SDOT’s message boards still show detour-route travel times?
A reader asked about this, and then we noticed it ourselves: Almost three months after the West Seattle Bridge reopened, the travel-time display on SDOT‘s overhead message boards still shows times for getting to the 1st Avenue South Bridge. Last week we asked SDOT why. Spokesperson Mariam Ali looked into it and sent this reply tonight:
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! SSC Automotive Technology students chosen for scholarship awards
More scholarship news from the Rotary Club of West Seattle – its members have chosen four recipietns for the 2022/23 Earl Cruzen Endowed Scholarship for Automotive Technology. Here’s the announcement:. Awards were presented Tuesday to four South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Automotive Technology students. The annual award is...
