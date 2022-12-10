Read full article on original website
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Draft guru Todd McShay has Eagles making uncharacteristic first-round choice
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL draft in over 30 years, but that's precisely what ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the team will do four months from now. McShay believes that general manager Howie Roseman will not only shy away from his...
REPORT: Chicago Bears running backs expected to change soon
The lineup for the Chicago Bears running backs should change. Different combinations of Chicago Bears running backs have been used since Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve. The Bears went to rookie Trestan Ebner in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. He had a rough game averaging just 1.3 yards per rush in the Bears’ loss. That change at the number two slot for running back wouldn’t be the last one of the year.
Denver columnist wonders about Broncos QB Russell Wilson's future
Risking Wilson's long-term health for a team eliminated from the playoffs for its seventh consecutive season is nonsensical and fails to consider a far greater human element. There's a strong link between concussions and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). According to Boston University's CTE Research Center, the condition is caused by...
Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency
The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
The Giants landed an absolute steal at wide receiver for the future
The New York Giants wide receiver unit has been underwhelming during the 2022 season, but one option has emerged as a positive influence and contributor over the past few weeks. Former sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Isaiah Hodgins, has set the stage for a promising career after...
Giants cut reserve offensive tackle, sign wide receiver reinforcements
It is no secret the New York Giants need wide receiver support, especially with Richie James suffering a second concussion and likely missing this upcoming Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. After tying against Washington in Week 13, the Giants need to emerge victorious, putting them in the driver’s seat for a playoff appearance.
Robert Griffin III explains why teams want to avoid Lions in playoffs
Just six weeks ago, the Detroit Lions were left for dead along their playoff hopes. But after wins in five of their last six games, including a 34-23 romping of the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III conceded that the Lions just may be the team everyone wants to avoid come the postseason.
Steelers WR Steven Sims Admits First of 3 Costly Interceptions Was His Fault
The Pittsburgh Steelers hadn’t thrown the ball into the hands of the other team’s defense since the game against the Philadelphia Eagles before the bye week. Wide Receiver Steven Sims says he’s to blame for that streak ending when Mitch Trubisky threw a pass between him and Pat Friermuth that was picked off by Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Roquan Smith.
Steelers Bring Back Popular OLB After 2 Year Hiatus; Sign Jets Defender From Their Practice Squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a relatively busy Tuesday for a team that is 5-8 and virtually out of the playoff picture. Defensive lineman, Chris Wormley will head to IR as his season is over due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 14 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. While the team has not announced it, multiple reports suggest he will be shelved for the remainder of 2022. The organization is reportedly signing defensive tackle, Jonathan Marshall off of the New York Jets practice squad to help fill the void, but that wasn’t the only move that was reported on Tuesday evening.
Analyst Todd McShay's mock draft has four first-round QBs
Alabama's Bryce Young is the first overall pick in Todd McShay's ESPN mock draft — one of four QBs to go in his first round. C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Will Levis of Kentucky and Anthony Richardson of Florida are also projected to be among the names called on the opening night of the 2023 NFL Draft.
College football world mourns the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
"We are all better for having known Mike Leach," Mississippi State athletic director Bracky Brett said. "The thoughts and prayers of Mississippi State University and the entire Bulldog family are with his wife Sharon, his children and the entire Leach family." Leach's "Air Raid" offense revolutionized the sport. As Brandon...
