Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
The Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Suns: Russell Westbrook For Chris Paul And Landry Shamet
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is clearly in need of a shakeup at this moment. Though LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still both playing at a high level, the roster around them clearly needs to be tweaked for the team to be competitive this season. The...
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
New York Knicks Fans Criticize Their Black Players For Being In Interracial Relationships
The New York Knicks fans are known for being one of the most difficult fanbases in the NBA. They always want their team to win, which has given them many issues in the past 20 years, as the Knicks have struggled to be the contender they were in the 90s, challenging teams like the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
Detroit Pistons Forward Bojan Bogdanovic to Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat’s inconsistency has left them with a 13-15 record and contemplating change. Most of the team from last year remained but several Eastern Conference teams improved during the offseason. In order to contend for another championship, Miami will most likely have to get outside help. Thursday is...
Lakers And Knicks Reportedly Held Conversations About A Trade: Evan Fournier For Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn
Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are both not where they wanted to be this season. The Lakers find themselves within a reasonable distance of the playoff spots, but they're still picking up losses here and there. And the Knicks are not doing very well in the Eastern Conference either, their decision not to add a superstar in the offseason means they are very much mediocre this season.
The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Sixers: They Could Create A Superteam With DeMar DeRozan
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is clearly in win-now mode. Joel Embiid is playing MVP-level basketball right now, and thus it makes sense that the team would want to build a championship-level squad around him. Though they are a solid team as of right now, the Philadelphia 76ers...
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
Who will be playing infield for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. After the loss of four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts, this is now the biggest question swirling around the team as they attempt to put together a competitive roster heading into next season. There are plenty of routes the Red...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion
The Boston Red Sox will not be returning one of the most beloved players of the previous two decades despite what appeared to be mutual interest. Catcher Christian Vázquez has signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be in the $30 million range.
