Dekalb County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless Buckhead murder suspect robbed liquor store same day as deadly stabbing, police say

Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
