Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
fox5atlanta.com
'Most Wanted': Atlanta police searching for suspect in March northwest homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man wanted in the murder of an adult man that dates back to March. Deaundre Craig is on Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted list for his involvement in a homicide that took place on the 1100 block of 7th Street in northwest Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Homeless Buckhead murder suspect robbed liquor store same day as deadly stabbing, police say
Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
The Citizen Online
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City. A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old vanishes with grown man, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for an 11-year-old girl who left her home. Police believe she’s with a man. The parents of R’Kayla Briggs believe she and a 22-year-old man are headed to Texas. They are now warning other parents about the dangers of...
WXIA 11 Alive
Pedestrian struck, killed in DeKalb County | Police on scene
Multiple police vehicles can be seen blocked the road. DeKalb Fire confirmed the incident.
Burning body found in wooded area in northwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the location off of Old Gordon Road in northwest Atlanta near Collier Drive....
Gwinnett County correctional officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a Gwinnett County corrections officer Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Riner, who worked at the center for 10 years.
DA: Gang members who plotted, killed husband, father of 6 convicted
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for two gang members, who have affiliation with Young Slime Life and Slaughter Gang, in the 2019 murder of 39-year-old husband and father Sulaiman Jalloh. The District Attorney said both Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson...
5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a months-long investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
Motorcyclist killed in crash while running from Ga. deputy, trooper, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died in a crash after running from a Hall County deputy, and Georgia State Patrol trooper officials said. GSP said on Dec. 10, the deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle on I-985 near mile marker 12 for traffic-related offenses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Buckhead fatal stabbing: Suspect's family apologizes 'with profound sorrow' to victim's family
ATLANTA — The family of the 23-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman at her Buckhead home on Saturday have released a statement condemning the suspect's actions. The statement comes one day after Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with murdering Eleanor Bowles. In their statement, the...
‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood is urging law enforcement officials to crack down on repeat criminal offenders af...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom, son busted in Peachtree City drug raid
Peachtree City police say 17-year-old Bradley Kantor and his mother, Ashley Kantor, did not learn their lesson after a similar raid in 2021. The two were arrested and booked.
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing man confirmed to be deputy commissioner found dead
Victor Roberts was first reported missing Dec. 5 in Marietta. Since, police have confirmed his status as a deputy commissioner with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. He was found dead in a parking lot early Tuesday morning.
Woman shot in possible road rage on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, police say
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in the Brookwood Hills community. Atlanta Police on scene told 11Alive that a woman in the car was shot in the arm in what was likely a road rage incident. She was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing.
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends shocked over son-father murder
Atlanta police reported a man murdered Tuesday morning. People who know the victim say the suspect is his own son.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
