Saint Louis, MO

NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0

With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flames

Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Dec. 14 (away), Dec. 31 (away), Mar. 31 (home), Apr. 8 (home). The Canucks are 114-139-33-9 all-time against the Flames, including a 48-81-15-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against...
NHL

Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022

Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
DENVER, CO
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS

FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
NHL

Final Buzzer: Bolted Down

TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville

With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Hagel talks Stamkos' leadership of Lightning on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Discusses how Lightning captain motivates teammates; Ovechkin's 800th goal also among topics on latest episode. Brandon Hagel is mesmerized and motivated by Steven Stamkos' leadership and play this season, especially during the Tampa Bay Lightning captain's active 14-game point streak. Hagel, the Lightning's 24-year-old forward, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Wild

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their season series against the Minnesota Wild with a Monday night contest ay Xcel Energy Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Stamkos extends point streak to 14, Lightning defeat Kraken

TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 14 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Stamkos, who scored in the third period, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) during the streak. He had an 18-game point streak in 2009-10, the longest in Lightning history.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?

NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

How the Islanders Won Over a Fan in Wisconsin

The story of how 16-year-old Haley Kennett became an Islanders fan in the Midwest. If you didn't know any better, looking at Haley Kennett's car, you'd think she was from Long Island. It's an orange Honda Fit with New York Islanders license plate frames, but take a closer look at the plates, and you'd learn she's from Wisconsin.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Golden Knights

WINNIPEG - In two meetings with the Vegas Golden Knights this season, the Winnipeg Jets haven't been happy with how they've played. Both of those games came in October, both at the end of a stretch of three games in four nights, and both resulted in losses - although the second match-up went to overtime.
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice

Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

2023 World Junior Championship rosters

Wright of Kraken, projected No. 1 NHL Draft pick Bedard to represent Canada. Shane Wright and Connor Bedard are among the 22 players selected to play for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Ovechkin gets No. 800 in Capitals win against Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals when he had a hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. Ovechkin scored his 798th goal just 24 seconds into the first period...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Super 16: Maple Leafs surge up power rankings behind Marner point streak

Toronto, with points in 15 straight games (12-0-3), made the jump to No. 2 this week, leaping the New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights, who each dropped one spot. But the Maple Leafs and Marner, who has 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in a team-record 23-game point streak, will face a challenge against the New York Rangers, who got back into the Super 16 this week at No. 12, at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4, ESPN+, SN NOW).
MINNESOTA STATE

