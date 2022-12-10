The Syracuse Orange are National Champions! 'Cuse won a penalty kick shootout, 7-6, over Indiana to claim the first national championship in program history. The shootout was tied at 4-4 after the first round of five, sending it to sudden victory. Both teams converted on their sixth attempts before Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy made a save on Maouloune Goumballe's shot, giving the Orange a chance for victory. Senior captain Amferny Sinclair stepped to the spot and buried his PK, giving Syracuse the national title.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO