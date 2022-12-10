ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Orange Named NFHCA All-America

GENEVA, N.Y. – After becoming the only team in the ACC to reach the NCAA Quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons, a trio of Syracuse University field hockey players were named NFHCA All-America.The National Field Hockey Coaches' Association (NFHCA) announced its All-America lists, sponsored by TheLineUp. Quirine...
Dared to Dream! Orange Are National Champs!

The Syracuse Orange are National Champions! 'Cuse won a penalty kick shootout, 7-6, over Indiana to claim the first national championship in program history. The shootout was tied at 4-4 after the first round of five, sending it to sudden victory. Both teams converted on their sixth attempts before Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy made a save on Maouloune Goumballe's shot, giving the Orange a chance for victory. Senior captain Amferny Sinclair stepped to the spot and buried his PK, giving Syracuse the national title.
Mintz Career Night Sends ‘Cuse To Victory

A career-high 24-point showing by Judah Mintz pushed Syracuse to an 86-71 win against Monmouth inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The victory marked the fourth straight for the Orange and improved their record to 7-4, while the visiting Hawks moved to 1-10. Jesse Edwards recorded his fifth...
DeSmet Earns CHA Honor

Graduate student Arielle DeSmet posted a .925 save percentage against the University of Vermont's 10th-ranked offense en route to earning College Hockey America's Goaltender of the Week Award. DeSmet recorded 49 saves shots in the two-game series to post a 2.05 goals against average. The 13th-ranked Catamounts were averaging 3.26 goals per game coming into the weekend.
Shemanova Earns AVCA Honorable Mention All-America Honors

Graduate student outside hitter Polina Shemanova was named as a 2022 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention selection. The honor marks Shemanova's second AVCA Honorable Mention recognition, as she earned the accolade at the conclusion of the 2018 season. A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Shemanova earned All-ACC, CSC All-District and the...
