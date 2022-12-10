Lillian Cornelia Vasquez passed away peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of November 15 at the Hospice House in Eureka. She was 65 years old. She was born in Los Angeles on November 26, 1956 to Martha Garcia, of Native Ancestry from the Four Corners area. She suffered a life threatening accident at age 14 where she had to learn how to walk again and was told she’d not be able to bear children. Against all odds not only was she able to walk again, she was a great dancer, loved to roller skate, and was blessed with a baby girl in 1977.

