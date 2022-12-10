ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt queer community faces increased threat, following national trends

On Oct. 28, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) issued a press release condemning “incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community.” This came in response to the disruption of a drag event in Eureka on Oct. 23 and a violently threatening anti-trans sticker placed on a public bench and photographed Oct. 27.
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village

PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting

For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Fortuna Has City Planning Commissioner Vacancies

Notice is hereby given that the City Council is accepting applications for membership on the Fortuna Planning Commission. Appointments to be made by the City Council as soon as possible. To qualify for membership on any Council appointed board, commission or committee, a person must be 18 year of age...
OBITUARY: Lillian Cornelia Vasquez, 1956-2022

Lillian Cornelia Vasquez passed away peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of November 15 at the Hospice House in Eureka. She was 65 years old. She was born in Los Angeles on November 26, 1956 to Martha Garcia, of Native Ancestry from the Four Corners area. She suffered a life threatening accident at age 14 where she had to learn how to walk again and was told she’d not be able to bear children. Against all odds not only was she able to walk again, she was a great dancer, loved to roller skate, and was blessed with a baby girl in 1977.
Quake, Dec. 13

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day

A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
Burglar Found Hiding in King Salmon Business, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Man Arrested for Pepper Spraying Elderly Father

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Suspect in ‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’ Pleads Guilty

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the charges and enhancements he faced following his September 15, 2022 arrest by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF). On that date DTF served warrants on three locations: at a Creamery Alley, Arcata location agents found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of fentanyl and over $114,000 in cash; at a Myrtle Avenue, Eureka location agents found 1.3 ounces of cocaine; and at a storage unit in McKinleyville they located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 5.83 pounds of fentanyl.
One Arrested With Two and One Half Ounces of Fentanyl, Says HCDTF

This is a press release from Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. After an investigation spanning several months, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a Humboldt County Superior...
