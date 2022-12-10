Read full article on original website
thelumberjack.org
Humboldt queer community faces increased threat, following national trends
On Oct. 28, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) issued a press release condemning “incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community.” This came in response to the disruption of a drag event in Eureka on Oct. 23 and a violently threatening anti-trans sticker placed on a public bench and photographed Oct. 27.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting
For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
kymkemp.com
Sheriff’s Farm Donates Two Pigs to Feed Vulnerable Community Members
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program (SWAP) is helping feed our most vulnerable community members this holiday season by donating pigs raised at the program’s farm to two local non-profit organizations. The donation of two...
kymkemp.com
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Has City Planning Commissioner Vacancies
Notice is hereby given that the City Council is accepting applications for membership on the Fortuna Planning Commission. Appointments to be made by the City Council as soon as possible. To qualify for membership on any Council appointed board, commission or committee, a person must be 18 year of age...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Lillian Cornelia Vasquez, 1956-2022
Lillian Cornelia Vasquez passed away peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of November 15 at the Hospice House in Eureka. She was 65 years old. She was born in Los Angeles on November 26, 1956 to Martha Garcia, of Native Ancestry from the Four Corners area. She suffered a life threatening accident at age 14 where she had to learn how to walk again and was told she’d not be able to bear children. Against all odds not only was she able to walk again, she was a great dancer, loved to roller skate, and was blessed with a baby girl in 1977.
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Holding 3rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Decorating Contest
The City of Eureka presents the Mayor’s 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. Incoming-Mayor Bergel invites Eureka residents to decorate their homes with their best holiday décor. Community members are invited to drive the city and view the beautifully decorated homes. All manner of holiday décor...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Dec. 13
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day
A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
kymkemp.com
Woman Being Arrested for Domestic Violence Assaults Deputy, According to HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 13, 2022, at about 10:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Burglar Found Hiding in King Salmon Business, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested for Pepper Spraying Elderly Father
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Fortuna, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fortuna. The Hoopa Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Fortuna High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00. The St Bernard's Academy basketball team will have a game with Fortuna High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.
kymkemp.com
Suspect in ‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’ Pleads Guilty
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the charges and enhancements he faced following his September 15, 2022 arrest by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF). On that date DTF served warrants on three locations: at a Creamery Alley, Arcata location agents found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of fentanyl and over $114,000 in cash; at a Myrtle Avenue, Eureka location agents found 1.3 ounces of cocaine; and at a storage unit in McKinleyville they located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 5.83 pounds of fentanyl.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
kymkemp.com
One Arrested With Two and One Half Ounces of Fentanyl, Says HCDTF
This is a press release from Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. After an investigation spanning several months, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a Humboldt County Superior...
