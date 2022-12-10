Read full article on original website
Former WWE Writer Wonders If John Cena Breaking WWE World Title Record Is Important
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena competed in the WWE as a full-time wrestler before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as either the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns, are his greatest professional achievement.
Sasha Banks Talks Filming A Movie In Boston, How Incredible The Experience Was
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) recently appeared alongside her longtime friend/rival Bayley on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live, where The Boss spoke about wrapping her first film project, and how she continues to remain busy outside of pro-wrestling. Highlights are below. On her experience filming...
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
Triple H and Other WWE Officials Reportedly Down on Returning Superstars
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be underwhelmed by some of the Superstars that have returned to the company in recent months. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that a “handful of talent” brought back during the re-hiring wave of the summer have “under-performed and severely underwhelmed” Triple H and other officials since returning.
Becky Lynch Calls WWE Raw Star The Future Of The Wrestling Business
Becky Lynch spoke about a wide range of topics while doing an interview with Verge. During it, she praised WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley and noted that she believes the rising star is ‘incredible’. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen....
New Matches Revealed for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. The women’s tag team match was announced following the backstage brawl at Deadline....
Tessa Blanchard Names WWE & AEW Wrestlers As Dream Opponents
During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard named several stars she wants to face. Blanchard noted that AEW’s Red Velvet had impressed her recently. She also named WWE’s Natalya and Charlotte Flair:. “People ask me this all the time. There are...
Big Update on William Regal’s WWE Return
A new report from PWInsider notes that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with WWE, and he is set to start during the first week of January. Word is that Regal will have a Vice President position in the company, but there’s no word yet on what the official title will be. Regal previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
AEW Makes Significant Backstage Hire In Former WWE Executive
AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production. A new report from PWInsider notes that Mansury will start working for AEW at tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite taping from Garland, TX. He was backstage for the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, but is now officially with the company.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Where Does Vince McMahon Rank As A “Creative Genius”
I know I’ve told you this before, but Ric Flair and the NWA were my first introduction to this wonderfully wild and wacky world of professional wrestling. With that said, it was the WWF that made me fall in love with the sport. What can I say? The WWF product was infinitely more kid-friendly back then. Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Koko B. Ware, Hillbilly Jim, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, The Honky Tonk Man, The British Bulldogs, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Andre The Giant… the list goes on and on when it comes to WWF wrestlers in those days that were more colorful and larger-than-life than their NWA counterparts.
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the WWE NXT Women’s Title Ahead of Her Release
The decision to have Mandy Rose drop the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show was reportedly made at the last minute. As noted, it was revealed today that WWE released Rose from her contract, just hours after her 413-day title reign was ended in last night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. Word is that WWE released Rose due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt like they were in a tough position based on the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, with the feeling that the content was outside of the parameters of her WWE contract.
NJPW Announces Card For World Tag League and Super Junior Tag league Finals Event
NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday’s World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, while Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals. Here is the lineup:
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 12/19/2022
The December 19 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Marina Shafir defeated Jazmin Allure. * Emi Sakura and The Bunny defeated Lady Bird Monroe and...
Chris Jericho Has Major Praise for Bandido, Talks Their AEW Dynamite Match
Then-ROH World Champion Chris Jericho retained over Bandido in the main event of the September 28 AEW Dynamite show, in what was Bandido’s debut. It was later reported that Bandido was offered a contract by AEW President Tony Khan right after the match, and he ended up signing a full-time contract in early October.
Full Details on ROH HonorClub Return
Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform. — More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month, With New PPV and TV Content To Come — December 11, 2022 – On the heels of a momentous Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view...
William Regal Issues Statement On The Recent News Going Around About Him
William Regal is returning to WWE next month after he requested AEW not pick up his option at the end of the year so he could rejoin his son Charlie Dempsey in NXT. Regal was let go by WWE this past January after working as the on-screen GM for NXT and was active behind the scenes as a scout and coach. He went to AEW at AEW Revolution on March 6, breaking up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.
Matt Hardy and Private Party, Tay Melo, The Factory and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will look to take their record together to 6-1, while Tay Melo has a warm-up before her Winter Is Coming Dynamite match against Ruby Soho, Kip Sabian continues his chase to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and more.
D’ Lo Brown Reflects On His Latest Run With IMPACT
The legendary D’Lo Brown recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on his latest run with IMPACT, as well as providing some behind-the-scenes insight on the promotion’s popular Aces & Eights faction. Highlights from the signing can be found below.
