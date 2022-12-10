Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
This 12-year-old Fort Worth football star is attracting global attention.Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Details on ROH HonorClub Return
Tony Khan Announces Relaunch of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub Platform. — More than two decades of Ring of Honor Content Now Available For $9.99/Month, With New PPV and TV Content To Come — December 11, 2022 – On the heels of a momentous Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Action Andretti Scores Shock Of The Century Victory Over Chris Jericho At AEW Winter Is Coming, Andretti Now All Elite
Tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming television special saw Chris Jericho try to get back on track after losing the Ring of Honor world championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle. The Ocho was scheduled to face a jobber, later revealed to be Action Andretti, who has competed for AEW before on their Youtube series Dark and was making his television debut.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2022 Results
The AEW World Heavyweight Title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring are on the line tonight, and the Best of Seven series continues! Let’s see what else is on the card:. Best of Seven for the AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (1) AEW World Heavyweight...
wrestlingheadlines.com
SPOILERS: Results From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Tapings 12/11/22
NJPW returned to the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Nemesis” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay defeated “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. Jay White and Kingston shot an angle...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Has Major Praise for Bandido, Talks Their AEW Dynamite Match
Then-ROH World Champion Chris Jericho retained over Bandido in the main event of the September 28 AEW Dynamite show, in what was Bandido’s debut. It was later reported that Bandido was offered a contract by AEW President Tony Khan right after the match, and he ended up signing a full-time contract in early October.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Writer Wonders If John Cena Breaking WWE World Title Record Is Important
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena competed in the WWE as a full-time wrestler before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as either the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns, are his greatest professional achievement.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Seth Rollins Earns Title Shot, Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has earned a title shot. Tonight’s WWE RAW main event saw Rollins defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. WWE has not announced when the title match will take place. During the match, the referee jumped out of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 12/19/2022
The December 19 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Marina Shafir defeated Jazmin Allure. * Emi Sakura and The Bunny defeated Lady Bird Monroe and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/15/2022 (Kylie Rae and WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Milwaukee, WI to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Dana Brooke defeated Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) * Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Re-Opens Match of the Year Voting Due to “Near-Hour-Long Classic”, Full Uncut Video Released
Last Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode was headlined by a near-hour-long match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander that has received significant praise from wrestlers and fans. As seen in the YouTube embed below, Impact has released full video of the Bailey vs. Alexander bout. The video...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Briscoes Think Their Trilogy Of Matches With FTR Will Stand Out As Best Of Their Careers
The Briscoes won the ROH Tag Team Titles from FTR at Final Battle in a dog collar match. The Briscoes discussed while doing an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful) about their trilogy of matches. Here are the highlights:. Jay on where the trilogy ranks among their best matches:
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Issues Statement On The Recent News Going Around About Him
William Regal is returning to WWE next month after he requested AEW not pick up his option at the end of the year so he could rejoin his son Charlie Dempsey in NXT. Regal was let go by WWE this past January after working as the on-screen GM for NXT and was active behind the scenes as a scout and coach. He went to AEW at AEW Revolution on March 6, breaking up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/16/2022
The December 16 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Lucien Price and Bronco Nima defeated Bryson Montana and Oba Femi. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Death Triangle Take A 3-1 Lead Over The Elite At Tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming, Stipulation Announced For Match 5
Tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming television special opened up with match 4 of The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) and Death Triangle’s (Lucha Bros & PAC) best-of-seven series for the AEW Trios championship, with Death Triangle leading the series 2-1. The action was as fast-paced as...
wrestlingheadlines.com
IWGP Tag Team Title Match Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A today’s NJPW World Tag/Super Junior Tag League finals event, Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) beat Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to win the World Tag League tournament. This was Goto’s fourth World Tag League victory. They will now challenge FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kamille Thinks The NWA Could Pull Off Another Empowerrr PPV
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille recently appeared on Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the top NWA star talked about if she feels like there is enough talent in NWA to pull off another Empowerrr pay-per-view event. This question comes after NWA owner Billy Corgan stated that he didn’t think the promotion had enough female talent to deliver a quality show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy and Private Party, Tay Melo, The Factory and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will look to take their record together to 6-1, while Tay Melo has a warm-up before her Winter Is Coming Dynamite match against Ruby Soho, Kip Sabian continues his chase to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and more.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the WWE NXT Women’s Title Ahead of Her Release
The decision to have Mandy Rose drop the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show was reportedly made at the last minute. As noted, it was revealed today that WWE released Rose from her contract, just hours after her 413-day title reign was ended in last night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. Word is that WWE released Rose due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt like they were in a tough position based on the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, with the feeling that the content was outside of the parameters of her WWE contract.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Women’s Title Match and More Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite Holiday Bash
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which will take place in San Antonio and featured Jamie Hayter defending the AEW women’s championship, as well as match 5 of the Elite and Death Triangle best of seven series. Check it out below.
Comments / 0