ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby boys basketball gain experience in 83-72 loss to Central

By Tanner Russ
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvrGR_0jeSS3h000 The Cougars return just one player who saw varsity minutes in 2021-22, show areas for growth in first loss at 5A

Coming on the heels of a dominant 92-62 win over Molalla in its season opener, Canby once again attempted to defend home court Friday, Dec. 9, against Central. However, it was the Panthers who won the battle of the big cats, defeating the Cougars 83-72 after 32 minutes.

While the Cougars offense was strong throughout long stretches of the game, Central was able to penetrate into the paint for lay-ins and get buckets to nullify any Canby runs.

According to new Canby head coach Matt Taylor, the team will need to improve on that end of the floor going forward.

"I think that defensively we need to be much better," Taylor said. "We were out of position, our backside rotation was slow. I think those are the things we'll be able to work on and improve and put a better foot forward when we play Hood River Valley on Wednesday."

The team was led by 6-1 senior Connor Gensman with 29 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Gensman is the lone player returning who saw varsity minutes last season under coach Craig Evans. The team graduated 10 seniors last year and will have a lot of growing on the court to do before the start of the league play.

While the team lacks on-court experience at the varsity level, Taylor is encouraged by what he is seeing early on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jeSS3h000

"We have some very capable kids," Taylor said. "We have some kids who will do some very nice things at the varsity level, but in terms of varsity game experience, we don't have a lot. It's one of those things that's kind of exciting about this year, is there's a lot of opportunity for some of these kids to step onto that varsity floor and do some good things."

Canby fell behind in the second quarter but kept things close thanks to a bevy of 3-pointers from Gensman, freshman guard Jaxson Lawson and junior guard Dallas Michel. Lawson finished the game with six points and Michel finished with nine.

While Canby still managed to record 72 points in the defeat, Taylor believes that his team can be more efficient. The former Canby eighth grade boys coach wants to see more passing from his team going forward, as well as running the floor more.

"I think tonight there were some times where we got stagnant on offense, we tried to over-dribble," Taylor said. "We do ask our guys to be aggressive and attack, but I think if we would have had more passing, working more in our basic offense, there would have been some more opportunities.

"We do want to play fast, and we do want to play hard," Taylor continued. "I tell the kids the loss is on the coach tonight. They can take credit for the Molalla win, I think there's some things I have to do a better job of coaching in game and also preparing for us. This one is on me."

Canby (1-1) will have a chance to bounce back in its first league game at 5A, taking on fellow Northwest Oregon Conference (NWOC) denizen Hood River Valley (0-4) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatoregonlife.com

More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning

Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large

Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
PORTLAND, OR
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in coming weeksMolalla High seeks to reunite students with diplomas The Molalla Alumni Association, in conjunction with Molalla High School, is hoping to get the word out about old, stored and undelivered diplomas. The school has hundreds of diplomas in a storage area and the hope is to get them into the hands of graduates or family of graduates. These Molalla High School diplomas were not given at the time of graduation and were never picked up. According to Brooklyn Dieli, the current registrar,...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in the coming weeksMolalla group eyes school bond options MOLALLA — The "Molalla A Team" will hold a kick-off party on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Molalla Middle School cafeteria to talk about a potential school bond for the district. The meeting will be an opportunity to hear what has been going on behind the scenes, discuss priorities and brainstorm ideas on how to make a difference for the children in the community. A buffet meal will be served, Superintendent Tony Mann...
CANBY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Oregon City Junior Reserve Officers restore Butteville Landing

Cadets join nonprofit organization Rivers of Life in environmental project at historic site.Rivers of Life Center's recent new additions to the Youth Environmental Enhancement Crew include members of Oregon City High School's award-winning Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. Oregon City JORTC cadets recently restored the historic Butteville steamboat landing adjoining the Willamette River a few miles west of Wilsonville and Canby. According to Oregon State Parks officials, Historic Butteville Store is the only surviving business from Butteville's heyday as a steamboat landing for wheat farmers and the longest continuously operating retail establishment in Oregon. "We are exceptionally happy to involve...
OREGON CITY, OR
KGW

Sunday snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow fell across the Portland metro area Sunday and stuck in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory was in effect for much of Oregon all day Sunday before ending at 10 p.m. Portland International Airport (PDX) registered a tenth of an inch...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Results not as they appeared on Election Night in two local races

Candidates for Tigard and Tualatin council seats were leading Nov. 8, but they fell behind once all ballots were counted.Two candidates in Washington County who were leading in their races on Election Night will not be sworn in, come January. That's because as ballots continued to trickle in and the tallies were made official, their opponents pulled ahead in the races for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats. Races across Washington County and the state were finalized Monday, Dec. 5. Votes continued to be tabulated for days after the Nov. 8 election. That's common in Oregon, as it is in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County Arts Alliance's new brand is a shout-out

Nonprofit seeks to engage, promote creativity on all fronts to entire communityThe numbers tell the story: When the Clackamas County Arts Alliance began in 1994, it was a small advisory board, but now it is a nonprofit which functions as the chief resource for five arts commissions, six guilds, 12 libraries, 35 museums and hundreds of artists, writers, performers, creative entrepreneurs, businesses and educators. Also, CCAA is "the fiscal agent for the Clackamas County Cultural Coalition, which distributes Oregon Cultural Trust funds to more than 75 local arts, history, heritage, humanities organizations and cultural creatives," said Dianne Alves, executive...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
417
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy