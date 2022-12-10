Read full article on original website
ISU softball releases 2023 schedule
The Illinois State softball team has officially announced its schedule for the 2023 season, first-year head coach Tina Kramos revealed Tuesday, with the Redbirds beginning their 54-game scheduled season Feb. 9. The year starts with five tournaments before ISU jumps into Missouri Valley Conference play. The MVC is introducing new...
Podcast: ISU men's basketball turning it around after rough start
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, hosts Scott Prerost and Reid Watkins are joined by Ken Kanoon to discuss how ISU men's basketball has turned it around after its 2-6 start and what they need to do to keep that success going forward. They then take a look at women's basketball's up-and-down stretch of play before closing out by discussing track and field's strong performance at the Blue Demon Holiday Invitational.
How ISU men's basketball has flipped the script after 2-6 start
Through eight games, Illinois State men's basketball struggled to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor. Averaging 14.75 turnovers per game and shooting 41.5% from the field, nothing seemed right for first-year head coach Ryan Pedon and his squad in their 2-6 start. However, when the Redbirds returned...
AP names Vandenburgh First-Team FCS All-American
Continuing to add to his long list of accomplishments, Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh was named a First-Team FCS All-American by The Associated Press Tuesday. The Freeport, Illinois, native earned his second All-American team honor after being named to the HERO Sports team last week. After finishing first in the...
Historic win! Gambler earns $650K on $15 sports bet at Alton’s Argosy Casino
ALTON, Ill. – One lucky gambler is more than halfway to becoming a millionaire after a sports bet last weekend at the Argosy Casino in Alton. The casino reports that the player won nearly $653,000 on a 16-leg parlay involving NBA games Sunday evening. According to the Argosy, the player made a $15 bet on a parlay with +4352583 odds.
From film to law: ISU professor Ventimiglia's journey into higher education
"How not to get sued" is how one media law professor starts his class every semester. Andrew Ventimiglia has been teaching media law in the School of Communication at Illinois State University for the last four years. Before that, Ventimiglia studied and worked in the film industry. He earned his...
Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
Kasper: Mask wearing is making a comeback
PEORIA, Ill. – For many of your friends and neighbors, there may one thing about the COVID-19 pandemic that will continue to be done: the wearing of masks. Usage of them is going up again, as cases of both COVID and the flu are increasing, while RSV may be levelling off.
Troy, Illinois man missing since April found dead
A man who disappeared eight months ago in Madison County has been found dead.
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
Dean of College of Engineering candidate Ramasamy emphasizes 'engineering for everyone'
Dr. Ramaraja Ramasamy, the last candidate for the position of founding dean of Illinois State University’s College of Engineering, presented during an open forum Tuesday. Ramasamy is currently the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the University of Georgia's College of Engineering. He shared his vision for ISU's College of Engineering.
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
Body pulled from Sangamon River
Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
Fatal motorcycle crash in East Alton
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday night on Route 3 in East Alton. Police say 25-year-old Harrison A. Henderson of Alton died after crashing a motorcycle in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11pm Sunday. East Alton Police and the Madison...
ISU launches Togetherall for students to discuss mental health concerns
Togetherall, a peer support platform where users can anonymously chat about mental health issues and concerns, was recently made available to the Illinois State University community. Nikki Brauer, director of Health Promotion and Wellness, provided further insight into the service. “It’s a confidential online community which you can enter and...
Catholic bishops in Illinois calling for ban on assault weapons
Some Catholic bishops in Illinois have reaffirmed support for a total ban on assault weapons. Belleville Bishop Michael McGovern was among those who supported the ban. He told KMOX why he took part in the movement.
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
