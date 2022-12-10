Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, hosts Scott Prerost and Reid Watkins are joined by Ken Kanoon to discuss how ISU men's basketball has turned it around after its 2-6 start and what they need to do to keep that success going forward. They then take a look at women's basketball's up-and-down stretch of play before closing out by discussing track and field's strong performance at the Blue Demon Holiday Invitational.

NORMAL, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO