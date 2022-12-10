Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Ford Megazilla crate engine revealed with 615 hp
Ford revealed its new Megazilla crate engine last week in Indianapolis during the city's annual Performance Racing Industry trade show. First announced at the same event two years ago, the Megazilla is an uprated version of the Godzilla 7.3-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Super Duty pickup truck, and is already offered as a crate engine.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Carscoops
Ram Recalling 1.4 Million Pickups Over Fears Tailgate Could Unlatch While Driving
There are times when it’s useful to have your pickup’s tailgate fly open while you’re driving along. Like when you’re being chased by bad guys in a Hollywood action movie and need to roll a few barrels of gasoline off the bed into the villains’ path before casually leaning out and firing at them to set the whole lot alight.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With Flush Handles And Possible Rear Seats
Though Mercedes-AMG released a new GT2 racecar version of its GT coupe last week, the road-going version of the Porsche 911 rival is already dead, having gone out of production a few months back, which can only mean that its replacement, seen here testing near the Arctic Circle, isn’t far from launch.
insideevs.com
Schneider Orders Nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semis
Schneider, a US provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon start taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric semi-trucks at its intermodal operations in Southern California. The Wisconsin-based company is awaiting delivery of 92 Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks, after it increased its previously reported order of 62...
Carscoops
New Honda Breeze, Maybach S680 ‘Haute Voiture’, And Xenex MX Speedster: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. With the 911 running duty as Porsche’s flagship, fans have been wondering when we’ll see a reprise of a Stuttgart-created hypercar in the same vein as the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. Now Porsche’s CEO, Oliver Blume, has confirmed that a new hypercar is in the works, but not before 2025.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Z Gets New Engine Tuning Package By Nismo In Japan
Owners of the Nissan Fairlady Z in Japan can now improve the engine performance of their sportscar thanks to the new “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” tuning package. According to Nissan, the “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” improves the engine’s output characteristics by altering the boost pressure and the ignition timing. This is made possible thanks to a dedicated Engine Control Module and without any changes in the hardware. Besides the engine tweaks, Nismo claims an improved acceleration response in low and medium revs, although this is only compatible with vehicles fitted with the automatic gearbox and with the “Sports” driving mode activated.
Carscoops
Certain 2023 Kia Forte Have Improperly Cast Steering Knuckles
Just under 1,000 Kia Forte models have been recalled due to an issue with the front left steering knuckle. The recall was issued through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and reveals that the front left steering knuckle may have been cast improperly. Kia says that the steering knuckle was only improperly cast by the supplier on May 13, 2022 and that the correct processes for casting resumed the following day.
Carscoops
Honda’s Engineers Explain What Makes The 2023 Pilot TrailSport Tick Off-Road
Honda introduced the 2023 Pilot TrailSport last month and now the company has followed up with a video highlighting its development and off-road capability. Based on the fourth-generation Pilot, the new TrailSport variant was designed to be great on- and off-road. In order to achieve this, the crossover was tested in numerous locations including Breckenridge, Colorado, Moab, Utah and Sedona, Arizona.
Carscoops
Hongqi’s Upcoming H6 Sedan Looks The Part In Matte Silver And Turquoise
Various new images of the upcoming Hongqi H6 have surfaced online as the automaker readies it for an introduction into the Chinese market. We caught our first glimpse of the H6 back in late October shortly before it was expected to make its public debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November. However, the Guangzhou launch never eventuated, leaving us with many unanswered questions about the car. At least four prototype examples have now been snapped.
Carscoops
Buick’s First Ultium-Based Model Debuts Later This Year
As Americans prepared to celebrate Thanksgiving, Buick quietly announced plans to introduce their first Ultium-based electric vehicle later this year. Set to debut in China shortly, the model will be a five-seat crossover that will be launched in the first half of 2023. Buick didn’t say much about the vehicle, but the teaser image suggests it will be the Electra 5 which was revealed by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology last month.
Carscoops
2005 Civic Owner Sues Honda Over Injury From Takata Airbag Inflator
The owner of a 2005 Honda Civic who was injured when the car’s Takata airbag inflator exploded has filed a lawsuit against Honda. Jose Hernandez was driving his 2005 Civic on Ives Dairy Road in Miami when he was hit by another vehicle while attempting to make a left turn. The Takata airbag inflator exploded inside the Honda and shot a piece of metal shrapnel several inches long into Hernandez’s right arm.
Carscoops
2023 Accord Becomes First Honda With Built-In Google Apps
Honda has announced that the Accord will be its first vehicle to feature built-in integration of Google applications through its infotainment system. That will allow owners to download things like Google Maps and Google Assistant. The technology will be embedded as standard into the range-topping Accord Touring, which features the...
fordauthority.com
2020 Ford Mustang Driver Rear Ends Car While Racing: Video
Street racing almost never pays off, and often, innocent motorists find themselves in danger just because a foolish driver chooses to put their driving skills – or lack thereof – to the test. Unfortunately, a 2020 Ford Mustang was recently involved in a brutal street racing wreck in Texas, rear-ending another vehicle and crashing into its competitor in the process, as reported by DFW Scanner.
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
Carscoops
How Honda Is Using VR In Car Design To Develop New Models Faster
Although the COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the automotive industry, it wasn’t all bad. Honda says that it now has more tools than ever to help it speed the design and development process, chief among which is virtual reality. First implemented as a strict necessity, Honda’s global...
Carscoops
Roush Performance’s Ford Bronco Kit Is Subtle But Useful
Roush Performance has made its R Series Kit for the Ford Bronco even more impressive thanks to a host of upgrades and modifications. A dizzying array of aftermarket specialists have released upgrades for the Ford Bronco since its launch but few of these brands are as reputable as Roush. The kit kicks off with five different off-road wheel designs that now come wrapped in 35-inch General Tire Grabber X3 mud-terrain tires. These wheels measure 17x.8.5 at both the front and rear and have a +25 mm offset.
Carscoops
Audi Is Using AI To Design The Wheels Of The Future
Artificial intelligence has gotten a design degree thanks to Audi, which is using advanced software to help create the wheels of the future. Known as FelGAN, the AI was tasked with creating new wheels. Once complete, the AI-designed wheels were shown alongside real wheels and a “discriminator” had to decide whether the wheels were real or computer generated. This effectively taught the AI to create realistic wheels and this process was repeated multiple times until training was complete.
