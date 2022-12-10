Read full article on original website
What time will the full moon eclipse Mars on Dec. 7?
A bright Mars at opposition will disappear behind the moon on Wednesday (Dec. 7), but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
‘H0us3’ Director Manolo Munguía Preps Follow-Up, ‘In Another World,’ Selected for Malága’s MAFF (EXCLUSIVE)
Spanish director Manolo Munguía, who made a splash on the festival circuit with his feature debut “H0us3,” is prepping his lo-fi sci-fi follow-up, “In Another World.” Set up at Munguía’s Barcelona-based Ghostdog label and produced by Sergio Martínez, a co-scribe with Munguía on “H0us3,” “In Another World” has been selected for next March’s Malaga Festival Fund & Co-Production Event (MAFF), one of Málaga’s industry centerpieces. It forms one of six Spanish productions at a talent-packed 22-title lineup of first and second feature projects from Spain and Latin America and part of Málaga’s predictably powerful Spanish Screenings Content spread. “H0us3” won best film at the...
They met on a European sleeper train. They've been married for nearly 30 years
Londoner Katy Vernon and American Randy Vanderwood met when they both boarded the same overnight train from Amsterdam to Berlin in the summer of 1991. Here's what happened next.
I'm a Rabbi who loves Christmas movies because Hanukkah is prone to the same holiday woes
Public confession: I love Christmas movies. Scandalous, I know, for a Rabbi to admit, but I suspect more than a few of my colleagues feel the same way. My favorite one by far is Home Alone. Of course, the slapstick physical humor is entertaining, but more than that, there is a very redeeming moral message to the film. In an age where corporate consumerism has all but obscured the spirit of the holiday, Home Alone teaches young Kevin McAllister that being with family is more valuable than material gifts. Through the experience of being separated from his family and defending...
thetrek.co
Backpacker Radio #179 | Niki Choo on Canoeing 1,000+ Miles from the Pacific Ocean to the Arctic Ocean
In today’s episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Niki Choo. Niki, alongside her partner, recently completed an expedition across Canada from ocean to ocean (Pacific Ocean in Alaska to the Arctic circle) via canoe. We learn quite a bit about what goes into this style of adventure, as this is our first interview foray into extended paddle adventures, including the challenges of canoeing upstream, through waterways with limited and sometimes inaccurate intel, doing so in such remote country, and much more. Whether you’re interested in paddle adventure sports or not, we think you’ll get a kick out of Niki’s insane stories from this adventure.
thetrek.co
Zenbivy Light Bed Double 25 Review
If you and your partner miss the feeling of sharing an actual bed while backpacking, the Zenbivy Light Bed Double 25 may be for you. It’s not just a double quilt: it’s an entire sleeping system, complete with a fitted sheet, an insulated hood, and hooks and loops to keep everything in place. With so many features to keep you cozy and warm, it feels almost like sleeping at home.
"Away From The Tourist Traps, The Food Was Just Off The Charts": Gordon Ramsay Shared His Favorite 3 Countries To Visit For The Best Food
"I get to challenge my palate by traveling all over the world and finding the best locations."
NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum
NASA's now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., after completing its final flight.
The Aztecs Harnessed The Sun And a Mountain to Feed Millions, Scientists Say
A new study has shown how ancient civilizations in central Mexico might have once used specific features of their rugged landscape to mark key points in the seasons, allowing them to plan the planting of crops needed to keep a thriving population of millions alive and well. Led by University of California, Riverside plant ecologist Exequiel Ezcurra, the research validates speculations that the jagged horizon peaks of Mount Tlaloc served as a way to monitor the agricultural calendar to match the seasons as per the passing of each solar year. In the spring, the Mexico Valley is hot and...
A Brief History Of Mole, Mexico's National Dish
We know Mexico best as a melting pot of old and new, with its world-class museums and modern conveniences gracing the rolling foothills of the Sierra Madre. Yet beneath this veneer of progress lies an irreplaceable tradition, a living heritage entwined with the very soul of Mexican culture – its cuisine.
Punch
Peru’s Party Drink Is Simplicity at Its Best
The Pisco Chilcano has eclipsed the Pisco Sour as Peru’s most popular cocktail. There’s no doubt that the Pisco Sour is omnipresent in Peru. In Lima, tourists clamor to order the national drink served at legendary watering holes like the historic Gran Hotel Bolívar, while supermarkets dedicate entire sections to pre-mixed versions.
