Eyewitness News
Hartford partnership donates 150 computers to college students, senior citizens
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford has announced a new training program that will benefit Hartford’s teens, senior citizens, and first-generation college students. Roughly 150 used computers are being donated by Hartford Heathcare to senior citizens and first-generation college students. The computers will be refurbished by members of the Hartford...
Eyewitness News
Avon holds vote on Old Farms Road project
AVON, CT (WFSB) - A road project in Avon is dividing people in town. The project could make Old Farms Road safer, but some say it will ruin the character and natural beauty. It is being voted on in a referendum Wednesday at the senior center. This project has become...
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
Eyewitness News
GREAT KIDS: Marine Biology students set sail with legacy boat kit project
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – A group of students is monitoring a class project that could connect them with people from the other side of the globe. It’s part of a legacy project that started with one student back in 2016. In Mr. Michael O’Connor’s classroom at Waterford High...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Lights at Kenwood Estates
Eyewitness News
Fire reported at construction site in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a construction site in Bristol late Wednesday morning. They said it was at a site for a future senior care facility on the corner of Route 6 and North Main Street. The fire was in roofing material and insulation. The...
Eyewitness News
Three suspects in custody following robberies across New Haven County
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related and that shoppers were the suspects’ targets. It started with a Toyota Prius that was...
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
Eyewitness News
Download the WFSB Weather App
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Keep an eye on the forecast all winter long with the Channel 3 Weather App. Download it here.
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
Eyewitness News
M&T bank robbery suspect was found hiding inside a common hallway
PLAINVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - A 59-year old suspect that robbed an M&T Bank on Monday was arrested. Robert Jutras allegedly robbed the bank located on 117 East St. in Plainville. Police said that Jutras entered the bank at approximately 12:35 p.m. and presented a note to the teller. According to...
Eyewitness News
Historic building in Vernon to be demolished after fire
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A historic former textile mill in Vernon that was destroyed in a fire is being demolished Tuesday. The building will be knocked down because the area is now a collapse zone. Police said the important and immediate thing is to tear the building down instead of...
Eyewitness News
iWITNESS VIDEO: Vernon factory fire
Eyewitness News
Families evacuated from homes near historic mill fire in Vernon
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning. It broke out on Brooklyn Street. Road closures were reported in the area. Homes also needed to be evacuated due to the building’s proximity to them. “I was sleeping and...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New computer training program will help Hartford residents
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: String of New Haven County purse snatchings under investigation
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
Eyewitness News
How school safety measures have changed in wake of Sandy Hook shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It has been 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School unfolded. In the years since, school districts all over the state have made changes and upgrades to security. Safety measures vary from district to district. Hartford Public Schools does crisis drills quarterly. In...
Eyewitness News
Crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill causes back up of 3 miles
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - What was reported as a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill led to a backup of 3 miles. The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed as of...
