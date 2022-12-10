ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Winter storm brings snow to northern Arizona

According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped at Arizona Snowbowl on Monday!. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Let it snow! The high country turned into a winter wonderland on Wednesday. Could worsening drought cause electric bills in Arizona to skyrocket?
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix area families flock to Flagstaff after winter storm

According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM MST. |. Let it snow! The...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Highways in northern Arizona reopen following snowstorm

Northern Arizona’s major highways have reopened following Monday's snowstorm. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed Interstate 17 early this morning because of multiple disabled vehicles as the region received several inches of accumulation. ADOT also closed I-40 near Seligman for much of the morning because of numerous crashes. Photos...
ARIZONA STATE
As the showers exit, our next focus will be the cold air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clearing skies will leave some of the coldest temps of the season. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s for most of southeast Arizona today. Tonight we will dip to the teens and 20s across southeast Arizona. Freeze and Hard Freeze warnings...
ARIZONA STATE
How much rain fell in the Valley Monday morning?

PHOENIX — Flagstaff may have gotten snow but Phoenix still got some rain from the winter storms that moved across Arizona early Monday morning. As of noon, nearly every region of Valley had reported getting some amount of moisture and some northern areas reported receiving up to half an inch of rainfall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Heavy snow still to come for some

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.
RAPID CITY, SD
Schools closed in Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside on Monday due to weather

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As an approaching winter storm takes aim at Arizona, school districts across the state are preparing for snow, rain, and winter weather. In eastern Arizona, the Blue Ridge Unified school district announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, due to weather. The district is located in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, and includes an elementary, middle, and high school.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Huge model train at Capitol provides history lesson on 1950s Arizona

Model trains and Arizona history are colliding at the state Capitol in a project that takes people back to the 1950s, when the Southern Pacific and Santa Fe railroads dominated the state. Driving the news: Volunteers with the Arizona Railroad Historical Society have been working on a train model that fills the better part of a second-floor room of the old Capitol. It has eight independent loops of track, stacked into four levels, with exquisitely detailed landscapes representing various points of interest from along the tracks, as they looked about 70 years ago.Work began on the project around...
ARIZONA STATE
Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10

ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
ARIZONA STATE
Snow Delay for Prescott Unified School District – Dec 12

Prescott Unified School District snow team has been out driving and monitoring the end of the storm and its effect on our roads. As of 4:30 a.m., snow is tapering off and local snow plows are gaining on the situation. Temps will drop over the next few hours, so snow and ice will be on the road for today’s commute. Please slow down and drive safely, if you are driving.
PRESCOTT, AZ

