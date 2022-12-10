ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Red-hot Rune wins Caen exhibition title

Holger Rune just doesn’t know how to lose anymore!. After his victory at the Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage on Sunday, the 19-year-old, who has finished the year inside the world’s top 10, Rune picked up yet another new trophy. On Wednesday, the Dane won the Caen Open, an...
Open de Limoges: Blinkova reaches quarter-finals

Russian Anna Blinkova reached the last 8 of the Open de Limoges by winning against Belgian Greet Minnen 7-6 (4), 7-5 at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Tuesday evening. Blinkova, ranked No 80, will face Romanian Ana Bogdan, the No 4 seed, next. Ahead of her victory, the...
Open de Limoges: Top seed Zhang books spot in second round

Chinese Zhang Shuai, the top seed, moved into the second round of the Open de Limoges by beating Frenchwoman Jessika Ponchet 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Tuesday. Zhang, ranked No 25, will face Russian qualifier Ekaterina Reyngold next. Limoges WTA 125, other first-round results...
Open de Limoges: Tauson edges Mladenovic to make second round

Dane Clara Tauson defeated Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 7-6 (3) to advance to the second round of the Open de Limoges at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Tuesday. Tauson, ranked No 115, will play Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the No 8 seed, next. Limoges WTA 125, other first-round results...
Open de Limoges: Gracheva upsets Cornet in first round

Russian Varvara Gracheva upset Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the No 3 seed, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to move into the second round of the Open de Limoges at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Tuesday. Gracheva, ranked No 95, will face wildcard Audrey Albie next. Limoges WTA 125, other first-round results...
Coric eyes further improvement after winnng ATP Comeback Player of the Year

Borna Coric began 2022 with hope but fear, confident in his ability but wondering whether his body would allow him to compete at the top level. Having dropped as low as No 278 in May, a year after undergoing right shoulder surgery, the Croat closes the year as the world No 26, with a brilliant run to the title in Cincinnati in August.
Rune saves match point against De Minaur to win Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage

In his first tournament since his victory at the Rolex Paris Masters, Holger Rune picked up another new trophy. The world No 11 was on hand last weekend for the Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage, an exhibition tournament held in the Rhône-Alpes region of France. And the Dane beat Alexander...
Open de Limoges: Kostyuk through to second round

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, the No 8 seed, defeated lucky loser Joanna Garland 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Open de Limoges at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc on Monday evening. Kostyuk, ranked No 71, will face the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic...
Spain looking for new Davis Cup captain as Bruguera steps down

The search for a new Spain Davis Cup captain is already under way after Sergi Bruguera stepped down from the role “by mutual consent”. In a statement on its website, the Spanish tennis federation thanked the two-time former French Open champion for his work in the role, which began in 2017 and which saw him lead Spain to victory in 2019.
Open de Limoges: Andreeva to meet Burel in round two after walkover

Russian Erika Andreeva advanced to the second round of the Open de Limoges after Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the second seed, withdrew before the match on Tuesday evening at the Palais des Sports de Beaublanc. Andreeva, ranked No 136, will face Frenchwoman Clara Burel next. Limoges WTA 125, other first-round results...
Swiatek hailed as WTA Player of the Year

Iga Swiatek, the world No 1, has been named as the WTA Player of the Year – just two years after picking up the tour’s prize as best newcomer. The 21-year-old stepped up to the world No 1 spot following Ash Barty’s retirement and has been a dominant leader since then.

