Cleveland, OH

Akron secures 66-54 win against Wright State

AKRON, Ohio — Led by Xavier Castaneda's 19 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Wright State Raiders 66-54 on Wednesday night. The Zips are now 6-4 with the victory and the Raiders dropped to 5-6.
