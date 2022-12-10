Read full article on original website
The Wanted's Nathan Sykes Engaged to Girlfriend Charlotte Burke: 'She Said Yes!'
The vocalist proposed to Burke at the same beach where her parents got married It's safe to say Nathan Sykes knew what he wanted! The vocalist and member of The Wanted, 29, has gotten engaged to girlfriend Charlotte Burke and shared a few sweet images from the proposal to Instagram. "A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She said yes," Sykes wrote in a joint post...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Says 'My Heart Beats to a Different Melody' Since Having Daughter Monaco
"It is hard work, but I love every part of it," the star, who shares the 11-month-old baby with husband Jeezy, said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Jeannie Mai Jenkins is loving being a mom! In Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the 43-year-old TV personality reflected on her new chapter as a mother, nearly one year after giving birth to daughter Monaco. "It is hard work, but I love every part of it," said the star, who shares Monaco with her husband Jeezy. "And it doesn't feel like work....
Josh Seiter Pens Flirty Message to Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Amid Karine Staehle Split
Messy. The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter is shooting his shot at Sister Wives star Christine Brown amid his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle. “Gorgeous,” the Bachelor Nation alum, 35, commented from his official Instagram account, under the mom of six’s December 6 post. Christine,...
David Foster Has Been Married to His Wife Katharine McPhee Since 2019
There are few living musicians that can compare to David Foster in terms of accolades. The Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive has taken the industry by storm over the near-six decades that he has been in the spotlight. Throughout that time, he has achieved accolades on countless occasions for his work, nabbing 16 Grammy Awards and a whopping 47 nominations overall.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Katharine McPhee, 38, Teases Her ‘Sexy’ Christmas Gifts For Husband David Foster, 73
Katharine McPhee is all about the “practical” gifts…but always with a sexy twist! In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the stunning songstress, 38, shared ideas for what might be under the tree for hubby David Foster, 73. “I kind of like to give practical gifts for Christmas – nothing extravagant – like new suitcases and things like that,” she told the outlet for an interview published on Nov 18. “But like nice suitcases, sexy suitcases.” She added that her musical legend husband is not “a materialistic person.” Katharine gave the comments at a Beverly Hills event on Thursday, Nov 17, for her new jewelry line, aptly named KMF.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reveals Janelle Advised Her Not to Leave Kody Until Financially Stable
A friend’s advice. Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed her “best friend” Janelle Brown told her to become financially independent before leaving Kody Brown. “I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas,” the former sister wife, 50, recalled during a Friday, December 2, appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate” podcast. “I remember asking her, I’m like, ‘I need to leave. I need to leave. I don’t even want to be married to Kody anymore. I can’t.’ And she looked at me and she goes, ‘Until you can support yourself financially by yourself, you are not going to leave.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, God. All right then.'”
It’s a Boy! ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kara Bass Gives Birth to Baby No. 1 With Guillermo Rojer
Congratulations! 90 Day Fiancé star Kara Bass gave birth to baby No. 1 with husband Guillermo Rojer. “We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio.” Kara, 29, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, December 3. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Son Rennie, 1, Looks So Big While Going Out To Dinner With Mom
Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son, Rennie, may be just one year old but he looked all grown up when he went on a mommy and me dinner date to Crustica restaurant in LA on Nov. 14. Katharine wore a black midi dress with a cropped cardigan while Rennie wore shorts and a jacket.
Kourtney Kardashian shares health update after stopping IVF process with husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian has given fans an update about her health after stopping IVF treatment.In a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story (8 December), Kardashian posed on a treadmill, alongside the caption: “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”Kardashian, who wed her husband Travis Barker in May, said the couple decided to take a break from in vitro fertilisation treatments, noting that the procedure “really took a toll” on her physical and mental health.She continued: "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep...
Toni Collette announces divorce from husband Dave Galafassi after 20 years
Toni Collette has announced that she is separating from her husband Dave Galafassi after 20 years of marriage.The Hereditary star and the indie musician posted a joint statement on her Instagram account confirming they are going their separate ways.It comes after photographs of Galafassi, 44, were published in the Daily Mail showing him and another woman kissing, sitting together and holding hands on a beach in Sydney, Australia.Collette, 50, shared the joint statement: “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each...
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown's Friendship After Divorce
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in 2021 but has remained close to one of his other wives, Janelle.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday Without Kody Brown Amid Split Rumors
Where’s Kody? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday without her husband, Kody Brown, amid split rumors. “My baby is 18!” Janelle, 53, wrote along with a video that captured Savanah’s “early celebration” for her birthday. Throughout the clip posted...
Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia, See The Pictures
Congratulations to Real Housewife of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams who according to People Magazine just tied the knot twice with Simon Guobadia.
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
Strictly star Dianne Buswell unveils change to trademark red hair
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has unveiled a change to her trademark red hair. The professional dancer, who was partnered with Tyler West on this year’s series, showcased her new ‘candy cane’ look with a video on TikTok and Instagram, which has seen her add a streak of white to her hair.
Home and Away star Matt Evans shares hopes for dramatic Theo stories
Home and Away star Matt Evans has opened up about his time on the soap, revealing that he hopes to see a dramatic storyline for Theo in the future. Speaking to TV Week about wanting to challenge himself as an actor, Evans said: "My hope is that Theo is involved in more dramatic storylines, so I get to challenge myself more and learn to the best of my ability."
