A friend’s advice. Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed her “best friend” Janelle Brown told her to become financially independent before leaving Kody Brown. “I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas,” the former sister wife, 50, recalled during a Friday, December 2, appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate” podcast. “I remember asking her, I’m like, ‘I need to leave. I need to leave. I don’t even want to be married to Kody anymore. I can’t.’ And she looked at me and she goes, ‘Until you can support yourself financially by yourself, you are not going to leave.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, God. All right then.'”

