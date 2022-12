ELLENSBURG, WASH. – Central Washington Men's Basketball hosts The Evergreen State College 7 P.M. Monday, Dec 12th at Ellensburg High School. Central Washington fell in a heartbreaker to Western Oregon 67-69 on Thursday, December 1st. The following Saturday, the Wildcats engaged in a hard-fought battle against Saint Martin's University. The 'Cats lost 66-71.

