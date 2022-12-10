Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Richard Sherman on TV for Seahawks-49ers Thursday? Oh, yes, he has a few things to say
Sherman is still not cool with how the Seahawks cut him and Bobby Wagner. He describes relationships Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson.
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Iowa five-star offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor ranked top-five nationally in latest rankings update
On Tuesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor came in at No. 5 nationally in the updated rankings. Proctor remains the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Proctor is the highest-rated prospect to...
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal
Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says
Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
Ryan Wilson's Mock Draft: Bryce Young Tops List As Ryan's No. 1 QB
Brady Quinn, Ryan Wilson, and Danny Kanell join Jeremy St. Louis to break down why Bryce Young is Ryan's No. 1 QB.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares heartfelt message following death of Mike Leach
The college football world suffered a tremendous loss this week with the news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at 61 years old. Coaches and personalities across the sport’s landscape issued their thoughts on Leach’s death, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart...
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Another reserve on the Michigan football team entered the Transfer Portal Monday evening, as redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit George Rooks has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Rooks, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, recorded one tackle this season in six games.
Transfer CB Tony Grimes locks in official visit to USC
Former North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes will take an official visit to USC this weekend, arriving in Los Angeles on Thursday, his father Deon Glover tells 247Sports. Grimes, who will visit Virginia Tech on Wednesday, has been building a rapport with Lincoln Riley, Donte Williams and Alex Grinch since going in the Transfer Portal.
College football loses a piece of its spirit with Mike Leach
It’s hard to put into words what the college football world lost when Mike Leach left us today. Leach was certainly polarizing, but his impact on the game and even on society cannot be understated. There has never been and will never be another Leach. He was certifiably brilliant, an innovator offensively and endlessly entertaining.
Todd McShay releases first 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texas RB Bijan Robinson goes top 5
Todd McShay revealed his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week with several surprising selection in the first round, including a running back inside the top 10 and a handful of quarterbacks coming off the board. McShay came under fire earlier this month after suggesting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon...
