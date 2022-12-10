ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Cooper withdraws from transfer portal

Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says

Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
New York Post

Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
247Sports

Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another reserve on the Michigan football team entered the Transfer Portal Monday evening, as redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit George Rooks has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Rooks, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, recorded one tackle this season in six games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Transfer CB Tony Grimes locks in official visit to USC

Former North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes will take an official visit to USC this weekend, arriving in Los Angeles on Thursday, his father Deon Glover tells 247Sports. Grimes, who will visit Virginia Tech on Wednesday, has been building a rapport with Lincoln Riley, Donte Williams and Alex Grinch since going in the Transfer Portal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College football loses a piece of its spirit with Mike Leach

It’s hard to put into words what the college football world lost when Mike Leach left us today. Leach was certainly polarizing, but his impact on the game and even on society cannot be understated. There has never been and will never be another Leach. He was certifiably brilliant, an innovator offensively and endlessly entertaining.
KENTUCKY STATE

