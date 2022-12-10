Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
uatrav.com
Hogs take down A-State for fourth in-state win of season, improve to 12-0
The No. 21 Arkansas women’s basketball team completed a four-game sweep of in-state opponents Sunday, closing out a gritty Arkansas State team 77-63 behind a lockdown defensive performance. In the continued absence of senior guard Makayla Daniels, sophomore Jersey Wolfenbarger notched her third consecutive start and wasted no time,...
uatrav.com
No. 9 Arkansas Men’s Basketball offense booms Sooners 88-78
The No. 9 Arkansas men’s basketball team beat the Oklahoma Sooners 88-78 Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, behind 26 points from junior guard Ricky Council IV. Council was an efficient 10-15 from the floor, using the dribble-drive as his main offensive weapon to get to and finish at the rim. He also found the open shooter on the perimeter when the drive was taken away, racking up five assists.
5newsonline.com
Nick Smith Jr. named SEC co-freshman of the week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week in leading the Razorbacks to wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, the league announced today. Smith shared the honor with Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Black averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in...
TE Trey Knox leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After 4 years at Arkansas, Trey Knox has announced he’ll be leaving the Razorbacks and heading into the portal. Knox, the wide receiver who moved over to the tight end room before the 2021 season, committed to the Hogs in October 2018. He chose the Razorbacks over numerous other power 5 […]
Wichita Eagle
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Charge
FRISCO, Texas – If the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to get a second crack at the Texas Longhorns this year in the NCAA tournament, it might be without the involvement of head coach Chris Beard. Sports Illustrated reported earlier that morning that Beard has been arrested in Travis County...
Fort Smith man wins big on scratch-off ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith had a life-changing trip to the E-Z Mart off 8401 Highway 271 South on Tuesday. Folks bought a $20 200x The Money scratch-off ticket, scratched it while still in the store and won $500,000. He said he wasn't convinced he...
KATV
'First in Arkansas': UAMS, first to use new liver transplant technology in recent surgery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in the state of Arkansas, a liver transplant was recently performed at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that used groundbreaking technology that preserves donor's livers and keeps them viable for an extended period of time. The new technology helped...
University of Arkansas police investigating reported rape
University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape that was reported on Dec. 9.
KWQC
Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried beneath several feet of dirt in a trench collapse. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench around 1 p.m. Dec. 12 when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
Fayetteville, Little Rock among most competitive small metros for apartment rentals
If you live in the Fayetteville or Little Rock metro areas and want to rent an apartment, be ready to move fast as competition makes getting space competitive, according to a new survey.
Fort Smith officer honored by Arkansas attorney general
A Fort Smith officer is named Officer of the Year by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Dec. 13 at an event in Little Rock.
whiterivernow.com
Chamber announces the return of Ferris Wheel to White River Wonderland
The 70-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is returning to White River Wonderland Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, according to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). In 2021, the Ferris Wheel attracted over five thousand riders during its ten-day run. Ferris Wheel riders came from as far away as California and Maine. Just fifty-five percent of riders hailed from the state of Arkansas, the chamber said.
Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in Arkansas
A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, making it even easier for local residents to get household items, furniture, food, and more at discounted prices. Read on to learn more.
Kait 8
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash had a portion of a Northeast Arkansas highway closed. ARDOT said that the northbound lanes of Highway 67 near Walnut Ridge were closed around 6 p.m., with traffic backed up to the Highway 63 interchange.
KHBS
Human remains identified in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
Kait 8
Victims in trench collapse identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
whiterivernow.com
Sulphur Rock Elementary dedicates playground to longtime employee
A new playground at Sulphur Rock Elementary has been dedicated to a longtime employee, and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Following the retirement of Sulphur Rock Elementary’s Johnnie Moore, a group of Sulphur Rock parents come forward with an idea...
KHBS
Rain, wind across the area
FORT SMITH, Ark. — 40/29 Meteorologist Martin Lowrimore is keeping a close eye on the day's weather.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Fort Smith mother walks perimeter of Hawaii beach to bring awareness to youth suicide
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith mother is in the middle of a two-week stay in Hawaii, but it's not your typical trip to paradise. This trip was made to bring awareness to youth suicide prevention. Bridget Brinkman spent the last week walking the perimeter of the island...
Comments / 0