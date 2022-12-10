The No. 9 Arkansas men’s basketball team beat the Oklahoma Sooners 88-78 Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, behind 26 points from junior guard Ricky Council IV. Council was an efficient 10-15 from the floor, using the dribble-drive as his main offensive weapon to get to and finish at the rim. He also found the open shooter on the perimeter when the drive was taken away, racking up five assists.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO