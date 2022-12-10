Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm continues through Thursday
All parts of the Northland are under either a Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, or Winter Weather Advisory today. The headlines for north central Minnesota are in effect until 6 pm, but St. Louis County and east of there is where headlines will continue until 6 pm Thursday. An initial...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming
The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Major snowstorm to hit the Northland
Precipitation is expected to start Tuesday evening as a wintry mix due to temperatures hovering right around freezing. Mix will return on Wednesday during the day in northwest Wisconsin from temperatures being above freezing once again. Ice could accumulate during both of these times, making roads hazardous for morning and afternoon commutes. The heaviest amounts of ice will fall on the southern borders of Burnette, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price counties.
WDIO-TV
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021’s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
WDIO-TV
Power Outages in the Northland update 1:30pm
Minnesota Power is tracking around 72 active outages affecting over 4,000 customers throughout the state. Crews are working hard to restore power to everyone. The current estimated time for restoration for the Duluth outages is around 2:00 P.M. You can check their website for up to date information as power...
WDIO-TV
SMART Transportation hosts rail rally
Members of SMART Transportation held a solidarity rally this afternoon to show support for rail workers during the times of negotiations. Workers, family and friends gathered on Garfield Avenue holding picket signs and showing their support for union workers. SMART Transportation’s Legislative Director in Minnesota stated that they were there...
WDIO-TV
Mining leader Julie Lucas named to TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023
The MiningMinnesota Board of Directors is pleased to announce Julie Lucas has been named by Twin Cities Business (TCB) to the TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023. Julie has led MiningMinnesota as executive director since August 2022. “It is very exciting to see Julie listed on the TCB...
WDIO-TV
MNA nurses vote “overwhelmingly” to ratify contracts
After months of negotiations, pickets and narrow avoidance of a 20 day strike, 15,000 Minnesota nurses have officially ratified a new contract. Twin Cities and Twin Ports nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association voted in increments Dec. 9-13 whether to ratify tentative three-year contracts the union established with hospital systems across the state this month.
WDIO-TV
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state’s death sentences
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state’s 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a...
WDIO-TV
Gov. Evers, PSC Announce Federal Internet for All Grant Awards
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), announced the state will soon be receiving federal grants for statewide internet. The federal grants includes more than $5 million for Broadband Equity, Internet Access, Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act planning. Wisconsin will receive $5,952,197 to plan the deployment and adoption of...
WDIO-TV
St. Louis County Board surprises Nathan Bentley with framed certificate for his help during pandemic
A surprise for Nathan Bentley at the St. Louis County Board meeting on Tuesday morning. Commissioners had asked him to provide an update about the impact of Bentleyville. But really, they invited him there to thank him for his work during the pandemic. Bentley, through his company connections with Advantage...
