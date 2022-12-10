Read full article on original website
volleyballmag.com
Buzzerio packs career of volleyball memories into one stellar season at Pitt
The ending perhaps was fitting for Courtney Buzzerio. In Pitt’s biggest moment of the season — the fifth set of a regional final against defending national champion Wisconsin on the Badgers’ home floor — it was Buzzerio who delivered the knockout blow. Four years of frustration...
Blue Devils visit five-star North Carolina recruit
Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the ...
LSU Loses Third Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal
LSU offensive lineman Xavier Hill has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Mississippi native played in seven games for the Tigers and is now the third offensive lineman to enter the portal over the last nine days. Hill earned reps with the first-team during spring camp before ultimately being beat...
volleyballmag.com
Cook “walking a path you were meant to” as he leaves Washington for Minnesota
OMAHA, Nebraska — Keegan Cook left his home in Seattle at about noon Monday. In between? Enough time to officially become the Minnesota volleyball coach, get some cold-weather gear with the “M” logo, meet his new team, and get a little bit of sleep. Very little. Finally,...
volleyballmag.com
Sunderland joins the NCAA Zoom, breaking down the regionals, week ahead
Paul Sunderland called the last match of the four played Saturday, San Diego’s victory at Stanford. He joins Emily Ehman of the Big Ten Network and ESPN and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog and they break down the regional finals and look ahead to the NCAA national semifinals and make predictions.
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
Upworthy
High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle
The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
