One Good Thing: Baking Up Holiday Cheer
Ed Hamilton-Trewill, owner of North Yorkshire’s Brickyard Bakery is not allowing rising energy costs in the UK to take the joy out of Christmas this year. The baker will be baking the community’s uncooked Christmas Cakes to help folks cut back on costs for the holiday.
